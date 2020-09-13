I am writing in support of Greg Gianforte for governor. I believe Greg understands the dire economic position our state is in, and has a game plan for recovery.
Before the plandemic (not a typo), Montana ranked 49th in the nation in household income, as reported by Prospera. We barely had an economy going into 2020. Our current governor had no business shutting down our businesses.
I believe Greg would never hobble our ability to prosper.
Greg believes in school choice. Greg also appreciates religious and medical freedom, issues critical to me personally.
As a mother of five, I am very concerned about the future of our state and nation. My husband and I will be voting for Greg!
Jolene Crum, candidate for HD 65