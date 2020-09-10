As COVID continues to throw our lives into disarray, one thing has become clear to us all: we need our schools. Many of us rely on schools for everything from the obvious, like educating our children, to the essential, like feeding them and providing them with quality after school programs while we work to support them.
Then why does our current state senator continue to try and cut funding for our schools and teachers!?
He voted against 2019 HB 211, which made our schools more competitive and attracted teachers from all over.
He voted against 2019 HB 387, which increased support for our local technical programs, like welding, plumbing, and mechanic’s certifications.
He even voted against 2019 HB 638, which ensured that special education programs in our state were providing a quality education to the ones that need it most.
Each one of those bills passed and were signed by the governor. Of course they did: they were no brainers! But for some reason your senator decided that keeping our schools up and running wasn’t a priority.
Pat Mischel served on the Dawson County school board from 1997 to 2000. In that time, he prioritized supporting our schools to keep Eastern Montana competitive with the rest of the country and the world. Pat knows that if we are going to compete in this new economy, where businesses need to be able to outbid China for control of the market, our children need an education that will prepare them to excel in any field they choose. That’s why I’m endorsing Pat Mischel for State Senate District 18.
Patty Atwell, Glendive, Mont.