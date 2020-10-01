I am writing to express my support for Pat Mischel’s election in Montana’s Senate District 18.
Pat is a lifelong resident of the Glendive community — he understands the views and values of eastern Montana. He has committed his lifetime to raising his family here, and will diligently represent our needs in the legislature.
Pat believes in:
• Economic Development, including infrastructure
• Educational opportunities for Pre-K to technical and re-training beyond high school
• Expanding access to our public lands
I think we need someone like Pat with new ideas instead of our current senator who offers little but the word "No." Please join me in supporting Pat Mischel for Senate District 18.
Connie Undem, Glendive