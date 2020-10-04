My thoughts on this virus and wearing masks. Fear is the way a country is destroyed by the communist followers. What are you afraid of? And why? Think back, if you can think for yourself. How did this fear started, how much was political and how much was real? If you think, the major news media pushed the fear way out of proportion on purpose, to get the people scared to death and since they couldn’t think for themselves it ran rampage
Now they are trying it again, what are you going to do — the people that are supposedly doing things for our best interest. I say it’s baloney, if people are so concerned for their health wear your masks, let us that don’t need to don’t have to wear masks. If you demand everyone to wear masks even the ones who are not sick, you may need to live in a communist country because that is what you want this country to become.
Before you go on a tangent, think for yourself. How does everyone wearing masks help? You wear your mask, stay home whatever. For facts about masks go to themodelhealthshow.com/maskfacts Than ask yourself what about the ones that have to wear masks for work, 12 hour shifts, in the health care facility since March? What about their health, what about their lung issues, sinus issues, what about serious health issues coming up? Oh no, you don’t care about that, the party that demands everyone has to wear masks don’t care. Ever had a survey with about 30 symptoms done on the workers? I would think a place of employment would get after the governor and demand answers.
Remember what your vote is for. A socialist/communist government from the Democrats or a constitutional freedom Republic democracy from the Republican party.
Think before you vote. Think of the long term consequences, the freedoms lost forever, the deaths, the lies you believed.
Anita Keller, Glendive, Mont.