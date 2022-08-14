Purchase Access

Dear Editor:

Every time an elected official talks about cutting taxes or protecting the taxpayer, most people just gloss over because they have spent a lifetime hearing that exhausted punchline. However, for the first time in the lives of many of us, we have the chance to give taxpayers their money back. That is why I am joining some of my colleagues and asking Governor Gianforte to call a special session to refund nearly $2 billion in over collected taxes. Specifically, this money needs to go to those who have paid taxes. It is not a stimulus or printing money like we see Biden and the Democrats doing at the federal level - it’s a true returning of funds.



