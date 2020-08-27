On behalf of the Office of Sheriff and my staff, I want to express our appreciation for your continued support during these trying times.
We are seeing changes across the nation affecting the relationship between law enforcement and the public. Our community continues to show their confidence, providing morale support and funding our work with your tax dollars.
The year 2020 has presented Richland County residents with many challenges relating to economics, health, education, and public safety. As Sheriff, I recognize these challenges and pledge that I and my staff will work diligently to fulfill our mission to protect and serve the residents of Richland County. It is an honor to serve a community that supports the Office of Sheriff.
Sheriff John K. Dynneson