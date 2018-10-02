Tester cares more
for party than state
In this mid-term election, as an independent thinker and voter, all I see is Democrats complaining about tax cuts, saying they are for the rich, you are sounding like a sorry song from the past.
The Trump tax cuts were for hard-working Montanans. Tester gave a no vote for the people of this state. Montana’s pay scale is number 15 out of 16 western states. He should check the statistics before he votes no.
As the ranking member of the Homeland Security committee Tester skipped 76 percent of hearings. Kate’s law was a no vote from Tester, he supports sanctuary cities, and he supports open borders. What more needs to be said? A country without law and order is not a country fit to live in.
It has become obvious that Tester cares more about his party than the citizens of this state.
As far as the rise in premiums, due to Obamacare, let the truth be known, Tester was the final vote for Obamacare. Now Tester is trying to blame the other guy. With all the money Tester has taken from lobbyists, there is no way he can make decisions that will be good for Montana.