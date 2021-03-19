I wasn't born in Sidney but my father, Jack Narum, was. My great-grandfather, Christoffer Christoffersen Narum, also known as just C.C. Narum was an early homesteader out near Lambert on Fox Creek. My grandfather, Duncan Narum, was born on the old homestead in 1896.
I was raised in Sidney starting in 1946 when my dad got out of the Navy (I was born in the Balboa Naval Hospital in San Diego in 1944). What I remember the most of my years in Sidney was the deep connection most of the families who lived in and around the area had. I remember my wonderful childhood there and the friends I made.
Even though we moved to California in 1956, I am still in contact with several of my elementary school girlfriends. We get together every other year since the Class of 62 Sidney High School reunion was held in 2002 in Red Lodge. The friends are: Kathy Price (her brother Craig still lives in Sidney), Jackie Yoder Duncan (her dad had one of the early car dealerships in Sidney), Barbara Weitz Wick (her dad was the principal of our elementary school), Marilyn Foss Edwards (the Foss family has been around a long time), Joanne Eichols Larsen (her family still farms there), and the Hanson twins, Charlene Hanson Gustafson and Sharon Hanson Jeffery, whose family moved to Billings around high school years.
My first playmates were Johnny Beagle and Sandi Beagle Angel. Their dad was my dentist. Another old friend that I keep in touch with on Facebook at least, is Lola Norgaard Hanson. Our grandmothers lived down the street from one another.
What I missed the most when I last visited was the loss of so many of beautiful old Elm trees that used to line a lot of the streets in the older part of Sidney. I understand they were felled by Dutch Elm disease as well as old age.
There is another anecdote that I remember. My mother was from Los Angeles so not well known in Sidney. When my little brother, Steven, was born in 1952 she was wheeling him in his buggy downtown to do some shopping. She was stopped by Oakley Dayton (he was a livestock auctioneer I believe) and he looked at the baby and then at my mother and said "I don't know who you are lady, but that has to be Dunc Narum's grandson!" My brother does look a great deal like his grandfather!
I didn't mean to go on so long, but writing about Sidney brings up so many lovely memories for me. It's where my roots lie.
So what I love about the friendliness of Sidney is that after all these years, those friends still remember me and still welcome me into their hearts and homes. The old family homestead is gone now but if I want to visit I always have a place to stay with Sandi Beagle Angel.
Christine Narum Cheney
Santa Ana, California