In 2019 State Senator Steven Hinebaugh voted NO on Hanna’s Act HB 21, which provided for a specialist with the Department of Justice to coordinate efforts between local, state, Federal, and tribal authorities in missing persons cases, as well as oversee information entered into the national databases for missing persons.
He also cast the ONLY NO vote on SB 147 which would revise laws concerning human trafficking and sex crimes in order to better protect victims. Despite our supposed isolation here in eastern Montana we are not immune to human trafficking. Anyone can be trafficked — women, children, men — whether for sexual reasons or forced labor.
According to the Montana Dept of Justice, Montana has seen increasing numbers of cases reported since 2007, especially in recent years, and those are just the ones reported. We also know there are continuing reports of missing persons in Montana and neighboring states.
The problem is real, it is here — it could happen to any of our family members, anytime!
We need Legislators who are willing to help protect all Montanans. We are all against such crimes, and we all care about people who go missing from our communities. I hope you will, like me, vote for Pat Mischel, a proven leader who cares about all of us in Eastern Montana. I believe he will fight to support victims and families and provide the DOJ with the tools they need to help stop trafficking and protect victims of sex crimes in Montana.
Millie Robinson, Glendive, MT