Jan. 27 marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the infamous Auschwitz concentration camp by the Red Army.
The best estimates for the demographic breakdown of the murders at Auschwitz-Birkenau:
- Jews (1,095,000 deported to Auschwitz, 960,000 murdered)
- Polish gentiles (140,000- 150,000 deported, 74,000 died), Gypsies (23,000 deported, 21,000 murdered)
- Russian POWs (15,000 deported and murdered)
- Other nationalities (25,000 deported, 10,000- 15,000 murdered)
I visited Auschwitz in the mid-1990s with a Polish girl who warned me, “It can make you sick.”
It’s didn’t actually. It made me feel numb, like a shot of Novocain in the emotion center.
Until I went through one of the offices and saw mugshots of inmates. Two in particular stuck in my mind. Two young girls, one dressed in prison stripes with her hair cut short, staring at the camera terrified. Another of a blond girl with long hair covered by a kerchief in what looked like Polish peasant dress.
Years later I found out the girl in prison stripes was named Czeslawa Kwoka and she was a Polish Catholic. She was 14 years old when she was murdered by a shot of phenol to the heart administered by a medical orderly.
I still don’t know who the peasant girl was but I see their faces to this day. I shall see them when I die.
I was mildly surprised that the camp consisted of three-story brick barracks, not the wooden buildings on stilts I’d imagined from movies like Stalag 17. They looked like they’d have been perfectly comfortable if they hadn’t been filled with starving brutalized people.
I later found out this was because it had been a Polish army base before the war. When Polish resistance fighter Jan Karski’s reserve unit was called up at the invasion, he reported to the base at Oswieciem (Auschwitz in Polish).
I also learned from Karski’s book, “Story of a Secret State” why a town in Poland had a German name. Because it was before the war an ethnic German town. When the army retreated to the east the townspeople were taking pot shots at them from their windows with hunting rifles.
Karski’s book is well worth the read. I checked it out of my university library. I was the first to do so since 1947.
Karski tried to warn the world about the ongoing Holocaust. He told President Franklin Roosevelt what he’d seen infiltrating a concentration camp in a personal interview. FDR said, “How terrible!” – and Karski never heard from him again.
H.G. Wells pretty much told him the Jews had it coming.
Fifteen years ago at the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the liberation my children’s Polish mother showed me a blog post by Krystina Janda, the grand dam of Polish theater.
Janda collected stories about the event from every major newspaper and news magazine in Western Europe. Almost all of them spoke of the “Polish concentration camp.” The word “Nazi” appeared only a handful of times, and the word “German” – never.
We came into the camp under the infamous wrought iron sign, Arbeit Macht Frei, “Work makes you free.” We wandered past piles of shoes, eyeglasses, suitcases. Cannisters of Zyklon B, the insecticide powder containing hydrogen cyanide used to murder the victims.
We saw blankets made of human hair, like the cannisters they were exhibited with multi-lingual signs attesting that laboratory analysis had determined they were genuine – because to this day there are people who deny what happened.
They should go there. Everybody should.