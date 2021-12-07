This morning I discovered that I might need one of those Life Alert gadgets if I am to continue to live in Montana.
I think most everyone is well aware of Life Alert and the long-running commercials with an elderly woman laying in the floor proclaiming, “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up!” Well, I now understand her plight.
I have bad knees. On a scale of 1-10 rating how bad they are, I would probably go a seven. There are a few factors causing this — high school football (back before linemen wore those knee braces), years playing catcher for rec leave softball teams, and though I’m reluctant to admit it to myself at times — my age is also a factor.
This morning (and it’s a Monday to boot) I was walking across the parking lot from my apartment to the garage where my truck is stored. Of course, everything was covered in snow and much of it had been packed into ice by this time.
I slipped on the ice. It wasn’t one of those wild arms flailing feet go over the head hit the ground with a solid thud slips. It was more of a gentle slide that was just enough to keep me from staying upright. Yes, I went down more like the Wizard of Oz’s Wicked Witch’s robe fell to the ground after being doused by Dorothy.
Of course, hard or soft landing, the result was the same. I was lying on the pavement with nothing around me.
Having bad knees, this is not good. When I have a need to get on the ground, floor, etc. I always make sure there is something nearby I can use to help me get back on my feet. Since I falling on ice in a parking lot on a Monday morning had not been planned, that did not happen. And, there were no cars, trees, mailboxes, totem poles or Stonehenge formations to grab to help me get on my feet.
There was also no one in sight, which in all honesty I’m not totally lamenting.
I tried to get to my feet. Halfway up my knee collapsed and I went back down.
I tried a second time. Again, halfway up my knees collapsed and I went back to the pavement again. A third try was no less successful and this time my garage door opener and eyeglasses decided to bail and slid a short distance away, hoping to escape any additional futile attempts I might make to regain my footing.
It was at this time I thought, “If only I had one of those Life Alert gadgets, I could call for help.”
I gathered up the garage door gadget and my eyeglasses and gave it one more try. I was thinking if this final try didn’t work I would just stay there until someone happened upon me and was able to help me up. Either that or maybe I would call a tow truck to get me back on my feet.
Luckily, I was able to get to my feet and proceed to the office without the aid of a tow truck or wayward bystander. Other than a couple of extra aches and pains in joints I normally do not experience and a little extra pain in my back, I am no worse for the wear.
While this story was written with the hope that readers would find it humorous, someone finding themselves in such a situation is not always funny. I truly hope mine always are but there are no guarantees. If you know someone who has mobility issues, check on them every once in a while to make sure they’re OK. Most will appreciate the gesture.
As for me, check the parking lot every once in a while when it is frozen over to see if you need to call a tow truck.