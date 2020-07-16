Last week, I talked to a friend who’s working on a book about loss, and one hopes, about redemption. I asked her about the book’s purpose. “Is it an exorcism, therapy, or is it about helping others?”
Perhaps we’ll find redemption by the end of this column, but right now it feels like therapy.
I got a message from my friend Tom’s wife, Sally, at 2:20 a.m. on Friday, telling me that Tom’s son and namesake, Tommy, 33, had died suddenly.
So I started the day grieving.
Tom’s what I call a foxhole friend, one of the few people you’d trust with everything on the line. When I called that evening, the message went to voicemail. I didn’t expect a callback. I’m not sure I could. All parents fear the loss of child and when my kids are traveling, the world doesn’t turn again until I know they’re safe.
It’s curious that Tom and I became so close. We shared a mutual friend who we each might have called a best friend, but times change, people change, and it was Tom who called me weekly when I went through my divorce. He’d had one, owned up to his mistakes, and offered advice if I needed it, but mostly he was there, I think, to share the pain. That has to be what it’s all about during hard times — a friend who says, “I understand, and I’m here.”
In the foxhole.
It was a pulmonary embolism, a silent complication from a broken leg and two surgeries, Tom told me in a conversation punctuated by long silences. Tommy wasn’t the kind of guy who could just lay around, so he’d quickly been back on the job as a structural engineer. He collapsed in the parking lot, unable to breathe.
I texted India who was at some West Virginia lake with friends. She adores Tom and Sally and stayed with them during music camp one summer. “This summer reminded me that life is so fragile,” she messaged back, referring to the near-losses of both my mother and sister.
Tom talked, and I listened, searching my memory for Tommy’s face, getting a glimpse of a tow-headed teen with greasy hands in his father’s garage in Denver, the city I shared with Tom for three years. Like his father, Tommy loved working with his hands, but his forte was woodworking. He was building a greenhouse for his father-in-law, Tony, when he fell off that ladder. And that’s racked Tony with guilt. Life is rife with unnecessary and unknowable “what if’s” and “why’s.”
“There must be a plan,” Tom said, “and maybe someday we’ll know what it is.” In my most cynical moments, I’m not so sure. Maybe life just “is.”
Tom sent me a picture he’d taken of his son during a dirt bike ride in the mountains in 2018. He looked like his father did at that age. But surely better behaved.
I told Dylan about it when he called last weekend, as he always does, but I’m not sure he could fully grasp the awful unnatural order of such things, how every time such a loss occurs in the universe, it seems like a close call.
Tom’s voice grew stronger as he talked about Tommy’s good nature, how everyone loved him, how accomplished he was, the way he helped people. I reminded him that he’d been a good father and that through his example, Tommy had become exceptional.
Tom said he’d asked Sally, a teacher, if she thought Tommy’s 4-year-old daughter, Mary Jane, would remember him. She’s cautiously hopeful. “Plus, we have lots of pictures and video,” Tom told me. What’s left.
For now, Tommy’s wife, Lacey, will carry an absence Mary Jane will only fully absorb in increments over time. At prom. At the altar.
There was an intermission while we bit our lips bloody.
We talked a bit about fishing. Trout fishing was once an annual event for us. I confessed to drowning a dozen nightcrawlers this summer with little to show for it. It’s tradition.
“Tom,” I said, at the end, “I’m glad you had him as long as you did. That void can’t be filled, but I promise that in time when you talk about Tommy, joy will eclipse the grief.”
What’s this? A scrap of redemption in all of this? A consolation prize? Recognizable blessings? I think so, but it’s hard to say definitively right now, in this dark space, this shadowy foxhole. But therapy’s all right, too.
