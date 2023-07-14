Billy Holland

Humans have always wanted to be happy. It’s the reason and purpose that people live. Why do we work and make money? Because according to our natural instincts, spending money and buying the things we desire is supposed to make us happy. Why do I use the word supposed? Well, we might imagine and hope that certain things can make us happy, but the sobering truth is they usually do not.

How many times have we heard that being prosperous does not make people happy? More than we can count. The old songs “Money Can’t Buy Me Love” and “I Can’t Get No Satisfaction” are among the thousands of sad confessions of how life has turned out to be disappointing. I’m not trying to be negative, but rather pointing out a critical spiritual principle that every human must learn before they can realize the true meaning of life.



