I am watching with mixed feelings the most thought-provoking documentary I haven’t seen in a long time. It’s called “Secrets of Playboy.”
Though Playboy magazine and its founder Hugh Hefner has been a fixture of American culture since the ‘50s, the dark side of Playboy has only started to come out since Hefner’s death in 2017 at the ripe old age of 91.
And herein you learn how Hefner controlled the flow of information through bribery, intimidation, blackmail and a police force he basically bought.
Religious conservatives are of course, delighted. See, look at all these damaged women coming forth with their testimony!
And the fact Hefner was a Democratic Party activist doesn’t hurt their feelings at all.
Sondra Theodore, who was Hef’s girlfriend from the age of 19 until her late 20s, called him a “monster” and says he first wooed her with romance, then groomed her to become his procurer for things that made her miserable.
Other former paramours back her testimony up with their own stories, including details such as candy dishes full of quaaludes and endless lines of cocaine.
Those former playmates include Holly Madison, former head girlfriend and star of “The Girls Next Door,” and Hefner’s last wife, Crystal Harris.
But Hefner has defenders.
Hefner’s friend Jonathan Baker said, “There were very few people I knew who said, ‘I’m never coming back.’ It was the opposite, people would show up and go, ‘When can I come back?’”
Others point out that Hefner fought passionately for the First Amendment, the wrongfully convicted and people convicted under archaic laws governing private consensual acts between consenting adults.
And those of us in readership land who remember the old joke, “I just buy it for the articles” remember that, darn it, those articles really were pretty good!
Articles by George McGovern on our nuclear policy, fiction by Frank Herbert. And the interviews! Anthony Burgess, Eric Hoffer, Mel Brooks (twice)!
The fact we could read them and look at nude pics of the most beautiful women in the world didn’t hurt our feelings either.
There were nods to a “higher” purpose, the casting off of culturally induced repression. (Hefner said he came from a typically repressive background.) But nobody seems to have asked what we were going to replace those standards with, or even considered whether we needed some sort of standards.
The picture that emerges is that Playboy was to all intents and purposes, a cult. But unlike religious or political cults it was unique in being a cult of hedonism, of the pursuit of pleasure for its own sake.
And like many successful cults it gained a certain legitimacy by attaching itself to undeniably worthy causes such as civil rights.
Which I remembered the Communist Party USA also did. And one wonders, what if Hefner had set his heart on political power?
Each episode attaches this statement from Playboy and notes the Hefner family is no longer associated with the brand.
“Today’s Playboy is not Hugh Hefner’s Playboy. We trust and validate these women and their stories and we strongly support those individuals who have come forward to share their experiences. As a brand with sex positivity at its core, we believe safety, security, and accountability are paramount. The most important thing we can do right now is actively listen and learn from their experiences. We will never be afraid to confront the parts of our legacy as a company that do not reflect our values today.”