I would just like to let you know Sidney has had an ABATE chapter here for the past 30 years. It is called The Lower Yellowstone chapter. It is the largest chapter in the state having more members in the chapter than there are in the rest of the state. The chapter was first started here in 1989 in the basement of the Sidney Library. The chapter has members from Sidney, Glendive, Savage, Fairview, Lambert, Terry, Culbertson and other small towns in Eastern Mt. and Western North Dakota. The Sidney Herald has covered our events for the past thirty years. We got the Motorcycle Safety Rider Course to have classes in eastern Mt. The first one was in Circle. Then we got a course site in Glendive and now in Sidney. This has happened because of the work of the Lower Yellowstone chapter of Abate. We have had floats in the parade of lights; we have been involved with toy runs and donations for children every Christmas; We have a poker run and hog roast every year when the early ones were held at Richland Park; we sponsor two wheeled Tuesday and Thursday; and we have had a Bike Show for the past twenty years including the one at the event center last year. Our address now is Glendive because that is where the chapter secretary lives and it’s just common sense to have our mail to her. She has been the LYC of Abate for the past 26 years. The Sidney Herald has covered The events of the LYC of Abate for the past 30 years so their false news article “New motorcycle organization rolls into Sidney” is not true. They apparently did no research to verify the truth of the article. There has been and still is an Abate of Mt. chapter here in Sidney. It is the Lower Yellowstone chapter of Abate.