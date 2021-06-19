On Monday afternoon, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks announced the creation of the Lower Yellowstone Advisory Committee, which will convene citizens and other local stakeholders to guide a strategy for enhancing public access, outdoor recreation, and economic prosperity in communities along the Lower Yellowstone River.
We’re pleased that Fish, Wildlife & Parks is committed to working with Eastern Montana residents to help shape the future of the Lower Yellowstone,” said Christine Whitlatch of the Lower Yellowstone River Coalition. “We have a unique chance to secure important public access and support Eastern Montana’s working lands, wildlife habitat, and thriving communities, and the Lower Yellowstone Advisory Committee is an important step towards this future. We also thank the Governor and the Montana Legislature for supporting this vision.
The Lower Yellowstone is such an incredible resource, and this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make sure everyone can use and enjoy the river — agricultural producers, recreationists, visitors, and community members,” said Ruth Baue, a Treasure County commissioner, landowner, and coalition member. “By getting the community involved now, we can lay the groundwork for a stronger future for our families, neighbors, and future generations. I’m glad that FWP is working from the ground up, and I’m confident that we’ll develop a great plan for Eastern Montana.
Aled Blackmer
Communications Manager
Wild Montana