Lower Yellowstone Rural Electric Cooperative’s Board of Directors would like to express our gratitude and heart filled thank you to our CEO, Jason Brothen, and all LYREC employees for their hard work and dedication in restoring power to our members following the recent storm which crippled 85% of our system. LYREC lost approximately 70 transmission and 300 distribution poles which disabled nearly all of our substations. This was a tremendous job.
Also, a big thank you to our contractors, Powerline Pro and Synergy and also to our neighboring cooperatives, Mid-Yellowstone Electric, Sheridan Electric, and Goldenwest Electric who came to help in the restoration.
All of these folks worked together nearly around the clock to repair the damage and get our system restored or find creative ways to back feed areas so they would have power sooner. Great job.
God Bless you all from all the directors at LYREC,
Allen Thiessen, Greg Rauschendorfer, John Redman, Dennis Schmierer, Dennis Nelson, Colin Gartner, Jim Vitt