If you look back on your life and can’t think of anything you’d have done differently if given a second chance, you’re either lying to yourself or you’re extremely boring. As I type the second sentence of this piece my mind is flooded with countless memories of times I wish I had chosen a different path. Although there are plenty of instances I could have taken the high road, or had just used my brain a little more, I find that the number of actual regrets I have are very few. It’s easy for us to say, “Well that sucked, I hope that never happens again,” but to be able to look back on those failures with clarity and recognize everything you learned from them is invaluable.
Something that has been on my mind recently, especially with another school year ending, is all of the hard-working graduates getting ready to head off to college. I remember how I felt in the summer months leading up to my first (and only) semester of college.
I wasn’t really sure of anything happening in my life, as I expect is the same feeling a good number of high school graduates have. At least that’s what I’m going to say to feel better about myself. I remember thinking that heading off to college was just what you were supposed to do after high school.
The fact that there are kids in high school who can decide on a career by the time they graduate, choose a college/university, go there and take the courses for several years and come out with a degree and enter the field that they’ve been studying that whole time is BAFFLING to me. How did you know you’d like it?! Holy crap. Congratulations, that’s incredible. I’m 34 right now and I’m still narrowing down what I want to be when I grow up. I’ve got it down to famous musician, stand-up comedian, or cheeseburger enthusiast.
I’m sure there are numerous studies on how many college students change their majors after taking classes for a degree that they suddenly found themselves no longer interested in. I know several people who did this and still managed to find a field they were actually passionate about to pursue.
In my case, the classes I took during my way-too-eventful single semester of college were nothing that I hoped they’d be. My interests were, and still are, music and art. So which classes did I sign up for, you ask? Music and art! Much to my disappointment, within the first two weeks of attending both classes I realized that my “music” class was more of a study on the history of music and its impact on popular culture, and my “art” class was more of a study on the metaphorical meaning of certain pieces of art and what the artist was feeling at the time their creation.
All I wanted to do was tell my professors, “Okay, I’m actually here because I want to create. So how about I go do that and you guys can sit in this stuffy classroom and discuss what I was feeling when I created it. Here’s a hint: Annoyed.”
So after that first semester I decided to bail on furthering my education in an official capacity. What I did after that we can discuss some other time. The point of this rambling? The path I took after that first semester was one that couldn’t really benefit from me staying in school. At least not the school I was attending. I wanted to do. I wanted to create. So I did. But it took me failing miserably to understand that. I didn’t receive a single credit from that semester. I often wonder, with colleges and universities being labeled as “profit centers” these days, if pressuring teenagers to decide what they want to do for the rest of their lives and sending them off to study immediately after graduating high school is the way to go.
Obviously, it’s always good to get a jump on things, but our brains aren’t even fully developed yet. All we know about the world at that point is the little slice we’ve grown up in. That being said, some people can pull it off and they come out on top, albeit with a mountain of crippling debt that they’ll be paying off until they’re 50.
On the other hand, I can do nothing but encourage everyone to go out there and FAIL. No matter your age. I think it was Yoda that said, “The greatest teacher, failure is.” That’s right. A Star Wars reference. Accept it. Love it.
We all learn so much from our failures. Thankfully, I was lucky enough to have an extremely supportive group of family and friends that were there to catch me when I fell and they lifted me back up numerous times so I could try again. A lot of the experiences I've had are things that most people will never witness in their lives.
By no means am I attempting to portray myself as a role model to anyone. In fact, I'd much sooner advise that nobody listen to anything I say. I live alone with an irritable cat and my credit score is abysmal. However, I am moving in the right direction, better late than never.
I hope someone reads this and it helps them take a step toward something they’re passionate about. You don’t have to be content where you are, just because people and/or tradition tells you that you should be. Find a different job. Pack up and move. Start that business. You’ve been the one putting the food on the table every day and you’re going to keep putting food on the table no matter what, right? So block out the haters and get it done. I, for one, am already working on my next failure so lookout for that.