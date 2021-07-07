Well it seems I’ve stirred up a hornet’s nest by venturing a controversial opinion on a sensitive subject.
The subject was politeness.
Within the space of a few days I’ve ejected two people and warned a few more on my discussion threads on social media. Because I have a rule, no personal insults.
Briefly expressed: ridicule ideas, not people. “That notion came from the muck at the bottom of the Well of Stupid” – OK. “You’re at the bottom of that well” – not OK.
Oh there’s some looseness around the edges. There’s playful banter between friends in my discussions, and sometimes folks go right up to the line – and the line looks fuzzy.
But when it gets personal, I give a warning. And I’ve warned friends about personal insults directed at people I disagree with and don’t like. If they don’t heed the warning, I tell them to be gone.
I told one person he was a coward who spewed insults from his keyboard he’d never dare say to a man’s face, and another that he was acting like a spoiled brat to men and women with experience of things that would make him run home to mother.
But isn’t that rude?
Yes, it is. Because the price of telling someone they’re rude, is to be rude.
These were people who were not only rude, but were insisting on their right to be rude and proclaiming their rudeness was virtue. That the people they disagreed with were not just wrong but liars and fools.
So far I think most readers are nodding their heads in agreement, and sympathy. Because we’ve all run into this, a great many have the uneasy feeling we’re running into it a lot more these days, and a lot of us suspect it must mean something. Something not good.
So what’s so controversial about that?
Because that’s when I pointed out that in a few cases I have direct knowledge of how these were people who were bullied in their youth. That they attributed that bullying to the fact they were black/Asian/gay/Jewish etc. And that while I’m sure that was a contributing factor, it was also true they had the social graces of Vlad the Impaler.
And full disclosure, I attributed the bullying I experienced as the resentment of cloddish ruffians against smart people, rather than the fact I could be an obnoxious little sod about how smart I was, i.e. I was a bully with my mouth. And when I learned to defend myself I didn’t immediately cease to be a bully, I added another skill in my bully arsenal.
Nowadays the charge of bigotry has been weaponized. I was told by a friend who investigates such charges in wrongful termination suits that in some cases the employee claiming they were fired because they were (fill-in-the-blank) was constantly rude, sometimes threatening, and evidently saw politeness as subservience to The Man.
I’ve also seen the other side. I’ve seen a newsroom where the entire staff quit within the space of a week because the new editor was rude and insulting. Which was possibly just how people say “Good morning” where he came from, it but didn’t fly out in the Midwest.
There are people who say manners are meaningless and arbitrary cultural constructs.
No, they are different from place to place but they are not meaningless. They are the lubrication in the machinery of civilization, without which it grinds to a halt.