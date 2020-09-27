Montana has two complimentary citizen-initiatives on the ballot this year, I-190, which legalizes marijuana and CI-118, which sets the age at 21 years and older to access the legal marketplace. Together, these initiatives will end marijuana prohibition in our state while also providing revenue for veteran’s services, healthcare, substance abuse treatment, and conservation.
While I’m personally not a marijuana consumer, I’m happy we finally have the chance to express our values at the ballot box when it comes to legalizing adult use cannabis here in Montana. Marijuana legalization will benefit our state in countless ways, but most importantly it resonates with Montanans’ resolute desire to protect individual liberties and limit government, while simultaneously providing tax revenue, alleviating pressure on our already strained justice system, and providing some relief for a tense and anxious public suffering through a global pandemic.
Nearly 40,0000 Montanans currently participate in our medical marijuana program. These folks, with the approximately 500 providers serving them, have proven that marijuana can be consumed responsibly and that the public benefits of a legal and regulated cannabis market are innumerable. Medical cannabis was even deemed an “essential item” by Montana authorities during the Covid-19 pandemic shutdowns, allowing medical marijuana providers to continue operating.
Montana’s Medical Marijuana Program serves most patients efficiently, but unfortunately those who should come first- our veterans- are excluded because VA doctors can’t or won’t write recommendations for medical marijuana. Additionally, veterans and gun owners concerned about the implications of being on a list that could compromise their livelihoods and interests don’t feel comfortable in the current medical system. Let’s give them the chance to access a proven and effective therapy on their terms with a new legal adult use system.
Covid-19 has impacted our nation and state in ways we never could have imagined. Our resources are more limited than ever, so it makes sense to stop wasting them on the senseless prosecution of marijuana offenses. A regulated cannabis market can provide tens of millions of dollars in much needed tax revenue with little impact to Montanans’ daily lives. In this time of economic uncertainty, a new industry with the ability to create jobs and generate tax revenue is too beneficial for Montanans to ignore.
With legal and regulated marijuana markets are the added benefits of decreased opioid usage, lower workplace fatalities, decreased marijuana use by teens, increased tax revenues, job growth and investment opportunities. This makes sense for Montana.
Vote Yes Two Times for Marijuana Legalization, Yes on I-190 and Yes on CI-118.
Nicole French is the former Executive Director of Montana NORML.