As a small-business owner and someone who signs paychecks, I understand what it’s like to stay awake at night with a pit in your stomach worrying if you are able to keep your employees on payroll during tight times.
For the past three months, Montana’s workers and job creators have understandably experienced this economic anxiety and worry. But instead of being nimble and forward thinking in addressing these challenges, Gov. Steve Bullock has imposed more worry and uncertainty onto employees and employers in the private sector and exacerbated the situation.
Without consulting cities, counties or those on the ground, Gov. Bullock issued a top-down, one-size-fits-all statewide economic shutdown in March, ultimately forcing many small businesses to close permanently.
There are still 11 counties in Montana without a single positive COVID-19 case, and another 14 counties that have had five or fewer cases since March. A small business in one of these rural counties without a positive case was treated the same way as a business in an urban area where there was spread.
Small mom-and-pop brick-and-mortar stores simply couldn’t weather the economic costs associated with a government-forced closure, especially while competing with online megaretailers and big-box stores that were allowed to continue operating during Bullock’s shutdown.
We continue to read in our local papers the names of popular restaurants and retailers that are announcing permanent closures.
The University of Montana’s latest Bureau of Business and Economic Research report projected a loss of 75,000 jobs and a shortfall in state personal income of $6.4 billion, or 11.7 percent, in 2020.
But it didn’t have to be this way.
After his economic shutdown, Gov. Bullock was given every opportunity to help these small businesses through billions in federal aid, yet he has failed to effectively and efficiently deliver this targeted relief to businesses most in need. It has been over three months since President Trump signed the COVID-19 recovery act, yet Gov. Bullock has released less than 10 percent of Montana’s $1.25 billion share.
The Governor sitting on $1.25 billion in stimulus dollars while individuals, families, businesses, and localities across the state suffer is unacceptable.
The COVID-19 recovery act included money to be set aside for localities, yet some counties have written the Governor with requests for needed aid and have yet to receive a response.
This “kick the can down the road” approach will force the next governor, Democrat or Republican, to make the difficult spending reductions Bullock chose to ignore. Montana small businesses and families have had to tighten their belts during COVID-19, and the government should be no different.
Gov. Bullock should also be working with the legislature to provide protections for small businesses, schools, universities, nonprofits, and localities from overreaching and frivolous lawsuits as they work to safely serve our communities. According to a June Montana Chamber of Commerce survey, 92 percent of respondents agree this protection is necessary.
While many of these institutions have received federal loans and grants, they still face the threat of economic penalties via state taxation on this aid. Higher taxes are the last thing small-business owners need while trying to weather the storm.
If Gov. Bullock won’t step up to address these jobs and economic failures, the Montana Legislature should look at returning to a virtual special session. The small businesses that have hung on during this storm cannot wait any longer.
Scott Mendenhall is the president of the Montana Business Leadership Council, and, a small business owner and a former state legislator.