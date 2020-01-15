I think that I have probably said this before but just in case I haven’t I think that one of the most important developments in agriculture production in the past 20 years or so is the idea that our soils need as much attention as our crops and animals that grow on them. Ever since the dust bowl in the 20’s and 30’s, there has been a great deal of attention paid to preserving soil. Initially the emphasis was on keeping soil covered so that it didn’t blow away; but that focus has changed somewhat to making sure that the critters living in the soil are taken care of as well or even better as the critters living on the soil.
There have been great strides made in obtaining and maintaining soil health and in respect to that the Montana Soil and Water Conservation Districts and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service has been putting on soil health workshops across the State for the last couple of years. This year, however, they have decided that rather than having several smaller meetings across the state they would host one big meeting.
Montana Soil Health Symposium, hosted by the agencies listed above, will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, and Wednesday, Feb. 5, in Billings. If there is such a thing as soil health rockstars, this symposium will have them. I do not have the space to go into detail about the entire agenda and speakers, but I will highlight a few of them.
Kicking off the symposium will be Dr. David Montgomery from the University of Washington. Dr. Montgomery will give the keynote address titled “Growing a Revolution-Bringing Our Soil Back to Life”. He is an internationally known geologist who studies landscape evolution and the effects of geological processes on ecological systems and human societies.
The other featured speaker for the symposium is Gabe Brown. Chances are good that if you have ever heard any presentations on soil health or attended conferences in Montana and the Dakotas about it, that Gabe Brown was a part of it. Gabe and his family operate Brown’s Ranch near Bismarck, North Dakota. On their operation, they holistically integrate their grazing and no-till systems. By doing so, they have virtually eliminated the use of fertilizers, pesticides, and fungicides. Gabe and his family have won several awards for their operation and he recently became an instructor for Soil Health Academy which focuses on teaching others the power and importance of healthy functioning ecosystems.
As the symposium is now two-days long there are several other speakers that are lined up to present. Some of the topics include producer panels, intercropping, winter grazing, cover crops, and bale grazing; just to name a few. A complete agenda and registration information can be found at http://mtsoilhealth.org. The 2020 Soil Health Symposium will be held at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. As early bird registration has already passed, the cost to attend is $139.
As always, should you have questions about this event, you are welcome to contact me at 433-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu.