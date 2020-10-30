Dear Editor,

I see that the Sidney Herald has returned to its former practice of publishing the names of individuals arrested in town.

The presumption of innocence is a cornerstone of the American legal system. Unfortunately, the Herald is convicting arrestees in the court of public opinion before they can get their rightful day in a court of law.

The Herald would better serve the community if it published only the names of those who've been duly convicted rather than merely arrested.

Sam Shaw

Sidney, MT

