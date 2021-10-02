From my ramblings and accompanying photo for my weekly column, I would venture to say most readers would not consider me an expert in classical literature or any other writing for that matter. You would be right.
The truth is, I once received a “fan letter” that simply said, “For someone who butchers the English language, you do good work. Keep it up.” I took it as a compliment, just as I did the one that said, “You’re no Lewis Grizzard but you’re pretty good. Keep up the good work.” Just to be mentioned in the same sentence as Lewis Grizzard was one of the highlights of my career thus far. (If you don’t know who Lewis Grizzard is, you’re missing out. He is considered one of the greatest Southern humor columnists of all time. Check out his work sometime.)
Sort of continuing on last week’s theme where I discussed Mark Twain’s theory on writing, spelling and grammar, it only seemed natural to bring up the highly revered and exalted bard, William Shakespeare. Yes, the one who wrote all those plays for bad actors to perform in parks.
Slightly veering off the subject, it is my opinion had Shakespeare been born in the South, he would have also had a middle name such as Robert or Leroy or even Beauregard and may have been called Billy Bo Shakes by his friends and family.
I believe I just heard a universal groan from librarians and classical lit enthusiasts throughout the universe. To be honest, I’m OK with that.
The reason I bringeth this upeth is that Shakespeare is well-known to havest created words where none didst fitteth. How often, you asketh? Verily, I say unto thee, the bard didst create a whoppingeth 1,700 words that didst not appeareth in written form, neither in prose nor poetry, prior to his usage.
Some examples includeth: alligator, gossip, kissing, obscene, undress, yelping and zany. I kiddest you not. Look them up for thyself...if...thee...dareth.
(Oops. Got a little carried away there(eth). I’ll finish this in my usual butchered English style.)
I’d really like to know what they called kissing before Shakespeare. I’m going to take a wild stab at it and say “lipersuction.” If, in fact, that was correct you could see why Billy Bo Shakes made up a new one. It’s probably best that renaming it was not left up to me. I would have likely called it “slobberfacing” or something similar and no one would have ever wanted to do it again.
That doesn’t mean I haven’t made up a few words of my own during my journalism career. Over my almost 20 years of writing columns I have done so a few times. On most occasions I actually admit the word is not valid but state I believe it should be. Who knows. Maybe one day one of them will. Of course, someone would have to actually read them for that to happen and my fan base of 3.2 readers plus a turnip probably won’t be enough.
But I digress again.
We’ll do this again as long as the sun keeps rising on the Sunrise City.