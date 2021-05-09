Well lo and behold, the greatest power couple in the world are getting set to divide up a multi-billion dollar software and philanthropic empire.
Bill Gates is asking for privacy at this time, causing much mirth among computer users. But perhaps he and Melinda can pull it off with dignity and a minimum of drama and we should wish them well.
Maybe it’s about time we did the same.
By “we” I mean “We the People of the United States,” like it says in the preamble to the Constitution.
Let’s face it, there are two broadly drawn sides in this country and we don’t much like each other. In fact we flat despise each other.
And there is a strong geographical component. Red rural and urban blue. Not good.
This is already foreshadowed by suggestions southern Minnesota join South Dakota, and eastern Oregon join Idaho. People in Colorado outside of Denver want to kick the California carpetbaggers out and Texans are… well Texans.
Texas actually has a history of having been an independent nation for ten years before joining first the Union, then the Confederacy, then rejoining the Union under duress. If Texas seceded again Oklahoma would probably grit their collective teeth and go with them. Perhaps on condition the new nation be called “Texahoma” and the southern provinces “Baja Oklahoma.”
If the United States disunited it would probably be along the lines of the Old Confederacy and the Midwest, leaving the West Coast and northern east coast from Maine down to the northern part of Virginia adjacent to D.C.
If they wanted to remain united it would be the second time in modern history a nation was formed out of two pieces of territory with no common border. Does anyone remember when Pakistan and Bangladesh were East Pakistan and West Pakistan?
And there’s the problem of blue islands like Minneapolis-St. Paul in a sea of rural red. Which applies to a lot of the state capitols of the South and Midwest. People who work for state governments tend to vote blue. Are they going to want to pick up stakes and move, or accept the status of legal permanent residents on a work visa?
Nor is the West Coast a continuous strip of blue. Northern California might not want any part of the new coastal nation and the Midwest might covet the territory as an outlet to the Pacific.
So we’d have a big nation with fewer people and a few smaller nations with lots of people. Like a divorce where one party gets the kids and the other gets the family farm.
Then there’s the problem of the national debt. Which reminds one of a dysfunctional couple playing credit card chicken to see who splits the account first and has to assume the whole debt.
And how do we divide the military? One gets the Navy and the other the Army? What about the Coast Guard and the Marines?
We could try marriage counseling, but that has a track record of not working when one party’s attitude is, “Our problem is that you don’t see it my way.”
We could try a return to the federalist principles of the Founders by devolving a lot of federal power back to the states, but these days the crucial divisions are often within the states. Should we reconsider the idea of city-states?
We might ought to consider various solutions to our problem of disunity, because like Bill and Melinda there is no prenuptial agreement.