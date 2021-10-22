Only American beef should be labeled “Product of USA”
I’ve said it before, and I’ll keep saying it till the cows come home: The best beef in the world is raised in Montana.
And that’s not brag, that’s fact. Beef raised in the United States faces the strictest standards to ensure the highest quality of meat—but right now, consumers can’t even be sure which country their beef comes from.
When I go to buy a new combine rim, it will say what country it was produced in. So why not beef? I’m fighting hard to fix this issue, to ensure that ONLY American beef is labeled “Product of the USA.”
With Republican and Democratic support, I introduced my American Beef Labeling Act to reinstate mandatory country of origin labeling. This bipartisan bill will level the playing field for Montana’s ranchers and guarantee American families the choice of the highest quality beef by making sure they know whether their beef is from Broadus or Brazil.
I’ve long advocated for increased market transparency and more competitive practices for Montana producers, and I’ve met with and listened to ag leaders from all across the state while we put this bill together.
This legislation is good for the ranchers, good for the cow-calf operators, good for the feeders—and really good for the consumers—so I’m working hard to get it across the finish line.
It’s an honor every day to serve you in the Senate. As always, stay safe, be well, and know that my door is always open.