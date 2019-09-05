Socialism, no thanks!
As a 50 year reader of the Sidney Herald I want to answer your Aug. 4th, 2019 edition entitled “ What Current Trend Are You Waiting to See End?” I’d like to see liberals, left-wingers, progressives, socialists, communist supporters, and millions of Democrats Grow Up, Lead a Productive Life, and Quit Spewing Hate, Lies, and Demonstrating Blatant Racism.
In regard to Carol Erickson’s viewpoint: The issue of Illegal Aliens crossing our border has been going on for decades, politicians on both sides swept it under the rug, they wouldn’t face the issue and had no gonads to deal with it! It was/ is all about retaining and getting more live body for votes! Obama said we needed a wall, stated we should build a wall, built Illegal Alien holding facilities along the border, and even separated kids from parents! The law says you can’t house minors with adult criminals and Obama’s and Trump both followed the law in this regard.
We teach third graders to understand what the word illegal means (it/you broke some law) and there is consequences! Aliens crossing and shoving through our borders are Alien Invaders, they are not migrants, their illegal actions make them criminals! I guess there may be adults Not as Smart as a Third Grader! The USA has a strong process of Legal Immigration in place, and it worked through our history. Most of us have relatives that arrived in the USA this way, they did it legally, NOT ILLEGALLY! There are thousands arriving each year legally from about every country in the world, and more waiting for asylum to be granted! So these individuals do it right and are vetted while Aliens break the law and we can get any type of person and problems they bring!
It is TIME, past due TIME to build the Border Wall and to support it with technology, intervention planning, increased Border Agents, and Military force to be used to protect our interests. President Trump is smart enough to understand that an Open Border is putting Americans at-risk in several ways: severe health problems brought in, violence against citizens, criminals, gang members, rapists, murderers, eating up: welfare benefits, social security monies, education monies, housing expense, sex-trafficking, illegal drugs, arrival of terrorists! If all of you bleeding hearts don’t care or understand the impact of the fore mentioned problems on America God help us! Aliens have recently been flooding in at a rate of one million a year, whose going to pay for them, YOU! The middle class taxpayer will get taxes raised and get shafted again. Right now 45 percent of Americans are working and supporting the country and all welfare recipients. Twenty years ago it took 2 working taxpayers to pay the benefits of one Alien, today it takes 20 working tax payers to pay for one Alien. We are going to run out of workers, out of money, and lack of services for our own needy citizens who were born here!
Bruce Youngquist
Kalispell