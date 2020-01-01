It’s the beginning of a New Year, 2020. Every year around this time, we try to commit ourselves to a New Year’s resolution. Those resolutions we set for ourselves can range from a variety of things like health and fitness to work and personal life. If you’re an eccentric planner like me, it’s not just one resolution; it’s many that I hope I can accomplish in the year 2020 and beyond. I guess you could say it’s never really a new year’s resolution, it’s just an attempt to be the best person you can be day in and day out.
None of us are perfect, that’s why we often try to make a resolution to better ourselves physically, mentally and emotionally. We look back at scenarios in the past or experiences in the previous year and tell ourselves we’re going to handle, whatever it is, differently this next time around. I think the most important part of a new year’s resolution isn’t necessarily that you succeed every day, it’s more about what you’re trying to accomplish and that you continue to try going forward when those opportunities present themselves.
Life is difficult; we’re all aware of that. If life were easy, we’d all be living stress-free lives in perfect health. I think we can all agree, though, that while we may not achieve that resolution of going to the gym five times a week, one thing we can control is being a good person and that should be everyone’s goal.
A new year’s resolution is something that can be accomplished in a few days, a few weeks, months, or even years. We need life goals that are bigger than that. How you handle yourself in and outside of work, how you treat other people from all different backgrounds, what you do and where you go in this game called life will ultimately determine, in your mind, if you succeeded. If you’re proud of that and you set a goal to be the best person you can be in all aspects of your life, then missing one day of the gym in your New Year’s resolution attempt won’t feel too bad.
It’s a new year, have fun and try to be the best person you can be every day.