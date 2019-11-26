Everyone knows by now that I love sports. I guess you could say I’m a sports nerd. I can watch almost any sport and find joy in it, especially if I’m a fan of that team or if I’m covering the sport for the newspaper.
Although, when it comes to football, I have a very clear preference for college football over the NFL. Is it because I’m a Detroit Lions fan and haven’t had a decent team to root for all my life? I don’t doubt that that is a part of it. Is it because I’m still about two years out of college and still feel as though I’m a kid? Maybe. But those aren’t the only reasons I like college football more than the NFL.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m on my couch every Sunday watching the NFL, but if I had to choose, I would always choose college football.
As I stated before, I’ve been a huge Michigan fan my whole life because my dad basically told my brother and me that we were supposed to be Michigan fans. We grew up with Michigan fan items in our house and always wore Michigan gear. Passion level is increased because half the people you meet and even your best friends or family might be fans of another school like Michigan State, Notre Dame, or (God forbid) Ohio State. I’m a proud alumnus of Bowling Green State University in Ohio. Living in Ohio significantly increased the need for me to justify my U of M love (OSU has beaten Michigan seven years in a row). I will always root for Bowling Green against Toledo. My parents went to Central Michigan, so I root for them and root against Western Michigan. I’ve seen the passion in this area when it comes to Montana versus Montana State. In my opinion, there are no rivalries like that in the NFL.
Another reason I prefer college football is that there are always so many games on TV from around the country on Saturdays. Last Saturday night, I found myself watching Oregon vs. Arizona State and I have no affinity to either team. Yet for some reason, I cared about the game because in the words from the ridiculous SEC Network commercial of “it just means more,” they’re right. The game had meaning. If Oregon lost, which they did to the two-touchdown underdog Arizona State Sun Devils, their chances of making the college football playoff were over. Unless you’re a fan of a team that’s favored, most people find it pretty easy to pull for the underdog.
Every game in college football is essentially a make or break game, especially now with the four-team playoff format. Yes, the bowl games are less meaningful now, I suppose, but as a fan, I care. With the NFL, they play 16 games. If you lose one, it doesn’t matter because the good teams are still going to make the playoffs and the bottom feeders like my Lions will still find themselves picking in the top 10 of the NFL Draft every year. Upsets happen in the NFL, but they don’t hold as much weight as in college and don’t have as big an impact in the grand scheme of things. Obviously, there’s been a parity problem with only a few different teams in the four-team playoff the past few years, but it’s still far less predictable than the NFL. Anything can happen.
The NCAA system is flawed. It favors the institutions rather than the student-athletes who are the ones who are bringing tons of money to the school. While the system may not be great, the games never have been an issue. They’re just fun, and to me, so much more exciting and meaningful. Growing up, even still today, watching College Gameday on Saturday mornings and seeing Lee Corso put on the headgear of the team he is picking to win is like a Saturday ritual for me. It gets me pumped for up for the Saturday slate of games, whatever they may be.
Fantasy football has been great for the NFL. But I don’t consider it an advantage over college football. I draft a fantasy team every year, but a lot of times I’ll find myself rooting for the players on my fantasy team instead of the actual team. If “my” player doesn’t have a good game, I could end up not enjoying watching what I’d normally consider a good game. I recognize the flip side of having “my” players do well and therefore enjoying what I’d normally consider a bad game, but I think those two scenarios kind of cancel each other out. Of course, the added benefit is that you could win money, but odds are you won’t.
I think it’s easier for college teams to go from good to bad or bad to good. I know that the top teams are going to be good every year, but because all college teams lose players after three or four years of eligibility, they bring in 15 to 30 new players every year. Every year there are college freshmen that come in and improve their teams. The NFL draft rarely contains a surprise, NFL free agency and NFL trades tend to sort of even out for the teams involved by design.
I also prefer college football because I think the players love their schools more than NFL players love their team. College football players live where they play and usually live with one or more of their teammates. Just as in high school football, they know and hang out with some of the fans of their team. The NCAA transfer portal is becoming more popular now and more and more players are changing schools. However, it’s a lot less likely that one of your favorite players on one of your favorite college teams is going to be playing against your team next year than it is that one of your favorite NFL players will move to a different team.
I expect the New England Patriots to get close to or win the Super Bowl every year. I usually root for them only because their quarterback, Tom Brady, went to Michigan. The Super Bowl is a great national event. It’s a far bigger deal than the NCAA football championship game, but I think that’s at least partly because of all of the things that surround the game. In most years, I don’t really care who wins. I pick a team to pull for but have sometimes changed my mind during the game. For example, when I’m watching the college football playoffs, I can always find reasons to pull for one team. Because Alabama is always good, I will root passionately for anybody that they play unless, of course, it’s Ohio State.