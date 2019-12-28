For those of us who are college basketball fans, March is the month that’s most exciting and that we divest all our interest in March Madness and filling out several brackets that you can only dream of having a perfect bracket coming out of the first round. We’re never going to win any money, but every year, we still do it and that’s the fun of it. So far, in this short season, March has felt like it has moved to November and December, which should only make for a thrilling tournament in 2020.
The first big upset that happened this college basketball season was back in November, where the number one ranked Kentucky Wildcats lost on home court in Rupp Arena in Lexington to Evansville 67-64. I saw many on Twitter after the clock hit double zeroes and ask, “Where is Evansville?”
It’s in Indiana, and when you think Indiana basketball, that’s likely the last team you think about. Former head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers Bob Knight comes to mind, Butler’s improbable back to back National Championship appearances in 2010 and 2011 and Purdue, who always puts a good team on the floor under head coach Matt Painter. Evansville, who went 11-21 last season, 10nth in the Missouri Valley Conference, defeated the number one ranked team. That upset we tend to wait to happen during March Madness happened the second week the season.
The Duke Blue Devils, who are regarded as one of the best college programs in history under head coach Mike Krzyzewski were ranked as the number one team a few weeks back. In one of the most daunting places to play at Cameron Indoor Stadium on the campus of Duke University, Stephen F. Austin, who went 14-16 last year overall in the Southland Conference, defeated the Blue Devils 85-83.
The Louisville Cardinals just lost their number one seed and their undefeated record after a loss at the hands of the Texas Tech Red Raiders. This isn’t a major upset as Texas Tech found themselves in the 2019 National Championship game last year, but record-wise so far on the season, it was by no means expected.
The unranked Penn State Nittany Lions were on home court facing off the number three team in the country, the Maryland Terrapins. Penn State won 69-76.
See a pattern here? The college basketball season has been bonkers so far and we’re only in December. Many of you may not be following as closely right now, but I encourage for those fans out there to tune it because at the moment it doesn’t appear there is one dominant team this year and that should only make the yearly phenomenon of the NCAA Basketball Tournament even more thrilling than it already is. Around the time upsets begin to happen in March, there’s usually a slogan that is portrayed on the airwaves that says, “This is March.” I think we can change that with these upsets to “This is what College Basketball is all about.”