It’s been a couple of weeks now since the high school wrestling season ended and the Sidney Eagles were able to secure a third consecutive state championship under Hall of Fame Head Coach Guy Melby. This was my first time covering the sport of wrestling and I was a little bit apprehensive because I had never really followed wrestling and I knew that the meets often take all day or even two days. I can honestly say now that I enjoyed following this wrestling team as much as any team I’ve followed as a fan or as a reporter.
Growing up as a kid, I was a die-hard WWF/WWE fan. That was fake wrestling. I knew it wasn’t “real” sports, but it was just pure entertainment. I attended a few shows and the one I vividly remember was a WrestleMania event in Detroit, Michigan at Ford Field. I don’t remember what year it was, but it was the WrestleMania during which Vince McMahon had his head shaved (for a reason I don’t remember) by our now President Donald J. Trump. I personally think the wrong person had his head shaved. I think regardless of political affiliation, most of us can probably agree that our President has a ridiculous hairdo. Now, I shouldn’t say anything because I have a receding hairline and will likely be bald by the age of the 30. That’s not the point; my point is that my main experience growing up was watching well-choreographed drama by some very big and athletic men and women and various loosely associated stunts.
When I moved out here, the first thing I began to cover was football. I know football, I know how it works and I understand the game. I didn’t understand the game of volleyball and how the point system worked. I do now and you won’t meet a bigger fan of volleyball than me. It was similar to wrestling, I enjoyed watching it, but I didn’t even really understand the scoring outside of knowing that pinning your opponent was the best you could do. I went onto YouTube before the first dual I covered and tried to learn on the fly. I didn’t learn right after those videos, it took a few duals, but I did learn fairly quickly that what Sidney was doing was continued dominance.
When I became a freshman at Jenison High School back in Jenison, Michigan, in 2008, our high school teams weren’t necessarily known for their past success and we didn’t have much success in any of my four years there. I still went to a lot of our high school sporting events, but it was either football, basketball, hockey or baseball. It never included wrestling. I have always loved watching sports. To me, it’s like a drug. I need my fix, whether my teams are great or they’re not. PSA: Don’t do drugs.
Out here, I got to witness the greatness of Sidney wrestling and not just as a journalist but as a fan. Being able to watch this team perform was more enjoyable than I ever could have imagined. I ended up being happy that the meets sometimes take up a whole weekend. I really came to appreciate the sport of wrestling with the discipline that it takes, the mental and physical strength and the mental and strategic aspects. Covering the Eagles wrestling team all season and attending the state championship in Billings was the highlight of my career so far.
It didn’t take long to figure out why it is that they continue to have the success they do. It’s the work his teams put in under Melby and the coaching staff. Some of you may think journalism is easy; it’s not. You have good days; you have bad days and it’s sometimes stressful. It’s like life; it’s like any other job. Nowadays, seeing many media companies go down the tube, the future of this business doesn’t look all that bright, and I don’t know what the future holds for me in this business. With all that said, coach Melby did make it easy for me., He allowed me access, he helped me, he made me laugh, and he answered all of my questions with answers only a coach with so many years of experience could answer them. He even gave me a few Sidney wrestling shirts that I’m going to keep forever. It was small gestures like that and always taking the time out of his busy days to talk to me while still working on getting the very best out of every member of his team. He’s a hall of fame wrestling coach, but more than that, he’s a hall of fame human being. This community is very fortunate to have him mentoring his young athletes.
When I got here, I got to cover the 2019 Fairview Warriors football team that dominated all of their opponents on the way to winning the state championship. That was a blast and I’m forever thankful for Head Coach Levi Seitz. He is another incredible person that I believe I can now call a friend. I feel like I can say that about a lot of people I have met here and that means a great deal to me. Soon after football season ended, I began covering the Sidney wrestling team that dominated all of their opponents on the way to their third straight state championship. Now let’s see if Head Coach Ty Hurley the Fairview Warriors boys basketball team can make it three in a row for me on covering state champions. Good luck, boys.