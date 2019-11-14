Patient sports fan
Here in eastern Montana, we’re kind of in a waiting period on the sporting landscape. As the volleyball season is coming to an end, the football season is also winding down; we need our sports fix. These are the couple weeks that are a struggle for me and I’m sure for some of my fellow sports fans out there as well. I’m sure you all understand.
The good news is, while we wait for the basketball season and wrestling seasons to begin, the national sports scene is going strong. After this weekend, there will only be two more weekends of regular-season college football. But that’s the exciting part of it as many rivalries come together with important ramifications. Every year, I always look forward to the Ohio State-Michigan football game. Why? I have no idea. But this year, the Wolverines come in as the significant underdog and on paper, we’ll likely be defeated by a lot because of Ohio State’s clear dominance all season. I hope I’m wrong and, in this case, David can defeat Goliath and ruin the Buckeyes chances at a playoff berth.
I know most of you don’t care about Michigan like me, but other games are coming up that are well worth paying attention to and watching out for. The Montana State Bobcats vs. the Montana Grizzlies football game will be held Saturday, Nov. 23. Going back to last week, LSU defeating Alabama was exciting, especially if you’re like me and tired of seeing the Crimson Tide in the playoffs every year.
The NFL season is heading into week 11 this weekend. The New England Patriots are continuing to look like the Patriots, but there seems to be more parody this year. The Baltimore Ravens have a quarterback in Lamar Jackson, who is the new version of Michael Vick - electrifying as they come. The San Francisco 49ers suffered their first loss of the season last Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks in a thrilling overtime winning field goal by the Seahawks. The Green Bay Packers are leading the way with the NFC North to my dismay, but I give them credit. They’re a good football team. Minnesota is right on behind them only one game out of first, so if you’re a fan of any of those teams, I suggest tuning in.
The NHL is awesome; hockey is awesome. The weather outside that comes with hockey is not. But seeing that stick hit the ice is the moment we realize it's hockey season. The Detroit Red Wings are currently in last place, which hurts, but I was fortunate with them going to the playoffs the first 23 years of my life, so I’m alright with it. It had to happen sooner or later. But with young players like Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, Jack Eitchel of the Buffalo Sabers and Auston Mathews of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the NHL by no means lacks for talent or excitement on the ice.
College basketball season just started and I’m already excited for March Madness. The number one ranked Kentucky Wildcats already lost at home to Evansville, which if that doesn’t get you excited, I don’t know what does. Anyone who believes that college basketball, even with all its many NCAA flaws, is less exciting than the NBA, I have questions for you.
Don’t worry, the wait for the high school basketball and wrestling seasons isn’t too much longer. I mean, shortly after that we have the Christmas holidays to spend with your closest friends and family. But for now, while we wait, I highly recommend keeping tabs on the national sporting landscape as we should be in for exciting seasons and exciting finishes to the seasons.