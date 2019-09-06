For today’s article, I am going to once again bang the drum for something that I have “banged” about frequently for the past two years. I hate to even go out on a limb like this but I think that we can fairly safely say that we have escaped this year without being invaded by Palmer Amaranth.
If you haven’t heard of Palmer Amaranth, which means you probably haven’t read many of my article, it is an extremely troublesome weed that, so far, we have managed to keep away from our fields. As I was perusing the latest issue of the North Dakota Crop and Pest Report (https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/cpr/crop-pest-report), I noticed that they had a couple of articles dedicated to this troublesome weed and so I thought I would share some more information about it.
The first article told of a new infestation that was found in Minnesota. What was unique about this finding was that it was confirmed that the weed came in with some contaminated cover crop seeds.
While this discovery only adds to the fear of the spread of Palmer Amaranth, it is not the first time that an infestation was believed to have been started through seeding. Although it is very difficult to find these seeds in a mixture it does point to the importance of only seeding certified seed.
The other article in the report was related to scouting for Palmer Amaranth. It seems somewhat ironic to discuss scouting for weeds at the end of the season but truly now is about the only time that Palmer Amaranth will stand out from some of the other weeds that it looks similar to. This is mostly because Palmer Amaranth gest so tall and the stalk so big that there is not really anything that we have growing here that looks like it. So when I said above that I was fairly certain that we made it through the growing season without getting Palmer Amaranth, the fact is that it may be here but because it looks like other weeds, it may not have been recognized as such. But if that were the case, by now it should be distinctly identifiable.
And since I am on the subject, a group of us in the ag research sector have been working on trying to find someone who has dealt with this troublesome weed to come and give a talk on what their experiences (successes and failures) have been in combatting it. I am happy to say that we have found someone and encourage you to pay attention to this column and other avenues as we will be hosting a workshop at some point in November. In the meantime, should you have questions about Palmer Amaranth, it’s identification, or the issues it presents, feel free to give me a call at 433-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu.