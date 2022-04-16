I’m thinking about digging out my old Tarot card deck because all other ways of predicting events don’t seem to be working very well.
Back when I was an undergrad I could do a reading that would knock your socks off. The trick is to make vague statements about what a card represents, then the mark would go like, “Oh wow man that’s my stepmother!”
Keep it up and they’ll tell you all about themselves, and think it was you telling them.
I thought of that when considering how many events, recent and not so recent, have turned out a complete surprise to almost everybody.
Does anybody remember Russia expected to take Kiev in two days and the whole of Ukraine not much longer than that? And how everybody in the West was nodding glumly and saying, “Yep, they’re toast.”
How about the economy? We’ve got a serious recession going, inflation is through the roof, the supply chain problems are showing in mail-order delivery screwups, and yet there are Help Wanted signs everywhere. If you can drive a truck Walmart will pay you $110,000 a year!
Think of it. If you spend about six grand for truck driving school, you could spend a couple-three years working your butt off and have a nice house free and clear!
I have lived through several recessions and have never seen the like.
I mentioned the Secrets of Playboy documentary a while back. Hugh Hefner’s Playboy was the vanguard of the sexual revolution that was supposed to get rid of all the repression that was making us neurotic and unhappy.
So how’d that work out?
“Sexual liberation ought logically to have brought in a time of ‘naturalness,’ ease, and candor between men and women. It has, on the contrary, filled the country with sexual self-consciousness, uncertainty, and fear.” – Wendell Berry
So women should have demanded better treatment and a return to family values that created security for their children, right?
Nope, 70 to 80 percent of the time it’s women who file for divorce. They don’t want a better marriage, they want no marriage. Even though the effects of raising children in single-mother households are well known.
There are a number of problems when attempting to predict the future, chief of which are, 1) inadequate or misleading information, and 2) free will.
Putin was undoubtedly misled by the advisors he relied upon when making plans. Because people who displease Putin are poor insurance risks.
“What is the condition of my army?”
“Top form sir! Equipped and ready for the fight sir!”
If you think it is significantly better in Washington, would you be interested in my Tarot reading investment strategy? Contact me for prices.
Free will, that capacity humans have of seeing observable regularities of cause-and-effect, and completely disregarding them.
How do you explain the popularity of Fentanyl use to enhance the effectiveness of more “traditional” opiates when it is known people are dying like flies from it?
It reminds me of an old song from the ‘60s,
“Cocaine is for horses, and not for men. They say it’ll kill me, but they don’t say when.”
Which brings up the question, what characteristic do we know for certain is most likely to bring us prosperity and happiness in the long term?
The ability to delay present gratification for future gain. That’s how we shape the future to our liking.
But that takes wisdom and discipline. So don’t count on it.