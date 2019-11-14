There are several checks and balances in place to ensure that our food supply in America is as safe as it can be. Obviously, with some not-too-recent issues with salmonella and e-coli outbreaks, there are things that slip through the cracks, but for the most part we do have the most reliable and safest food supply in the world. One of those checks and balances is the EPA’s administration of the private and commercial pesticide applicator program. The EPA is the big umbrella that is over the entire program but they leave it up to individual state’s to decide how the state wants to handle the programs.
In Montana, the Montana Department of Agriculture is the organization that oversees both the commercial and private pesticide licensing programs. But while they handle the initial training and testing for commercial applicators, they have a mutual agreement with MSU Extension to handle the initial training and continuing education for those holding or wishing to obtain a private pesticide applicator’s license.
Before going any further into how to obtain a license, I should probably clarify what the difference between a private and commercial applicator is. The easiest way to boil it down is that a private applicator only sprays restricted use pesticides on land he or she owns or rents and a commercial applicator gets paid to make applications. Since part of my job responsibilities are to administer the private applicator program, I will go into a little more detail about that.
The private pesticide applicator program in Montana runs on a five-year cycle and the state is divided into five separate regions. A majority of eastern Montana is in Region 4 and what that means for applicators in our region is that their license cycle began in 2018 and will end on Dec. 31 st 2022. In order for a private applicator to be able to renew his or her license, they must have acquired six recertification credits before the end of the cycle. If he or she fails to get the six credits, a test can be administered here at the Extension Office.
Inevitably, the next question that arises from current license holders is an inquiry as to how many points they have already acquired. To do this, all a person has to do is go to https://mtplants.mt.gov/PesticideApplicator/ApplicationExternalSearch.aspx.
From there, there is a searchable database where a person can search by name, county, type of license, or a specific license number. This database will show how many credits a license holder has and how many need to be obtained prior to the end of the cycle.
If you currently have a license, it would behoove you to go to the site above and check and see how many credits you have and how many you need over the next two years. It is also a good idea to check this site because sometimes credits do not get applied correctly.
As always, if you have questions, feel free to give me a call at 433-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu.