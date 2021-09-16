Proud to see Sidney show patriotism Sep 16, 2021 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. I would like to thank all of the businesses and residents who have flown the American flag. There has been a much better showing of the patriotic town Sidney, Montana really is. Thank you!Debbi ProppAuxiliary MemberVFW Post 4099 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sidney Patriotism American Flag Resident Montana Debbi Propp Showing Load comments Most Popular Richland has second highest active COVID cases in Eastern Montana Sidney candidates answer questions at Sidney Young Professionals forum Sidney Schools superintendent gives update on the current COVID situation Montana businesses are in an untenable situation Richard "Dick" Simmons, 82 Sidney officials to crack down on public nuisances Highway cleanup serves the community Robert “Bob” Almer Delp, 80 Sidney candidates answer questions at SYP forum (Part 2) Jeremy John Norby, 41 INSIDE: Physicians, Specialists, Dentists, Chiropractors, Optometry, Fitness, Massage and MORE! VIEW DIRECTORY Your Social Connection