In my last column I lamented the difficulty of predicting future trends. Humans are just too durn cussed to be reliably predictable most of the time.
Consider the song in the title. Doris Day sang “Que sera sera” (“Whatever will be will be.”) in an Alfred Hitchcock movie. She reportedly hated it and didn’t think anybody would like it, but it became her signature tune for the rest of her career.
Nonetheless there are tools for predicting trends and long-term outcomes if we’re wise enough to heed them. Though heeding them is often a problem when the predictors tell us something we don’t want to hear.
So what do I believe in? What principles do I think are reliable predictors of future outcomes?
I believe in human nature. First of all that there is such a thing. That it is common to all human beings, though expressed somewhat differently in men and women.
I believe we all have certain inborn drives which channeled appropriately lead us to reproduce, create families, and raise the next generation. Hopefully better off or at least no worse off than ours.
And I believe when that social channeling fails or is ignored we create disaster in our personal lives and raise screwed up children.
Today for example, we are seeing a few psychologists tentatively saying divorce just might be bad for children. Something that was common sense a few generations ago but now takes a fair amount of professional courage to assert.
I half-believe in economics. Or more accurately, I believe in economics, I don’t much believe economists.
I believe economics when it states you can’t spend yourself into prosperity, that everything you want must be paid for by giving up something you want less, and that a budget which is disastrous for a household cannot be good for a nation.
I believe in the principle stated by economist Herbert Stein (father of Ben Stein btw) that, “Something which cannot go on forever, will stop.”
Stein was talking about foreign and domestic debt in 1985. Since then the combined national debt plus unfunded liabilities have reached a level economists describe as “all the money in the world” without a trace of hyperbole.
(See above point about heeding.)
What I believe in most strongly is demographics. Because you can fudge figures about inflation and such, but you can’t tell a woman she’s wrong about how many children she has, or doesn’t have as the case may be.
The consequences of default on our national debt plus promises to pay can be debated. There is a good argument the pain will be short and sharp, followed by renewed prosperity as the economy reorganizes along more rational lines.
But there’s no arguing with the consequences of population decline. As the number of people engaged in productive work declines relative to the retired population the burden on workers becomes heavier and heavier. Welfare systems become untenable at both ends, care for the elderly and education for the young.
Unlike Europe which is in a state of irreversible population decline, the United States still has a healthy demographic on paper. But much of that is not natural increase but from immigration. And much of that immigration is unskilled at a time when we desperately need skilled trades. Worse, much of it is welfare migration which further strains the system.
Pointing all these things out gets you called names by people who prefer wishful thinking to problem solving.
And I believe most of all, that wishful thinking is the road to disaster.