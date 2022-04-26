“It was a dark and stormy night...” Those are words oft-mocked as a terrible way to begin a story, but in my case it was afternoon, with the low threatening rumble of thunder and closer crashes of lightning. Wind enough that you could almost feel the house lean into it. Thick clouds so that the world looked gray. A downpour with clicks of soft hail against the window. Blessed April showers.
The dreariness may have been the cause of my melancholy mood or maybe my mood summoned the weather. It was afternoon but it felt like dusk. It was just background noise but I heard the word “populist” on a news program, and it reminded me of my old friend Tom Secrest, a political animal who’d confessed to me once that he was a bit of populist. I’m not sure I even knew exactly what it was. I just knew that Huey Long, The Kingfish of Louisiana politics, had been one.
One definition is “a politician, who strives to appeal to ordinary people who feel that their concerns are disregarded by established elite groups.” These days, the word suggests a manipulator of emotions and grievances.
When I met Tom in Hettinger, ND, some 30 years ago, he had a signed picture of Richard Nixon on the wall of his law office. Tom had once been the state GOP chairman. But he’d come out of Texas as an LBJ Democrat, an affliction that lasted through college, later brushed off as a remnant of puberty, something naturally discarded at adulthood. I guess I never grew up.
In spite of our differences or perhaps the discovery of many more commonalities, we became friends. I’d moved to town to rescue the Adams County Record, a newspaper in receivership, the only way I knew how and that was to actually report the news. This made the good old boys with all those skeletons in the closet nervous. They claimed I was just stirring things up. But from my office window on Main Street, I watched the populace scurry like ants to a picnic to the post office the minute the newspaper came out. I’d become a populist.
Hettinger and Reeder had fantastic basketball teams and folks gloried in the coverage. But I took some beatings when I reported on the trial of a local saint who wasn’t as saintly as it seemed. I called an old newspaperman, Omar Forberg, who absolved me of my sin with a line I’ve used since with my reporters: “Hey, he committed news.”
When Tom heard my lament, he smiled sanguinely. “I used to be a fair-haired boy, too.” I learned more about politics from Tom than anyone, something that burst my bubble when I discovered it was more about strategy than idealism. And I suppose he opened my eyes to human nature and its frailties. We became loyal friends but I’m not convinced I’d have wanted him in my foxhole.
We appeared weekly with Al McIntyre on the local radio morning show, BS in the A.M., where we raised blood pressures by discussing hot-button issues. Ginger Arndorfer was substituting for Al the morning Tom and I began discussing a controversy in New England where a roadhouse was bringing in strippers much to the chagrin of the churchies. “Well, you’d have to pay a cover charge to be offended,” I said, as Ginger tried to steer us off the topic. But in sophomoric fashion we steamrolled ahead, noting that when it fed an infant, it was “the good breast” but when it had pasties and tassels, it was bad. And why didn’t men have to wear shirts at the beach if nipples had to be covered? Weighty topics, indeed.
The more flustered Ginger became the more we egged each other on, but when the show was over, Ginger’s husband, Tom, tall and cowboy-tough, was waiting in the lobby. He demanded I march right back into the studio and apologize on the air but he seemed unprepared for my refusal. “You’re going to be waiting a long time,” I told him.
Meanwhile, Secrest was quietly donning his hat and overcoat. Why wasn’t Tom Arndorfer yelling at him, I wondered. Secrest slipped out the door while the seething cowboy tried to figure out what to do with me. The confrontation eventually fizzled and I soon escaped myself, half-laughing at Secrest’s retreat. I like to think that if I was getting pummeled he would have stepped in.
I miss the guy. The big chicken.