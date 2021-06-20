Well another Fathers’ Day has come and gone. Generally I don’t pay much attention to the minor holidays but my children remember and insist on doing something.
I’ve been a father now for almost 20 years and a single father of two for the past 10 years.
My children’s mother is still in their lives but I have primary custody, a choice she made years ago for her own reasons. And though we don’t like each other much, I bless her every day for making that choice, whatever I think of her reasons.
I am blessed beyond measure. My kids are at a point where I think the odds of them breaking bad are very small.
My son is entering the adult world with a job he appears to be doing well with, and a boss who is giving him more and more responsibilities. He realizes this is not going to be his life’s work but he’s creating a job history and potential recommendations. I expect after a while he’s going to get training in a trade.
And, he’s saving money. A fair amount, which impresses me. A lot of people that young don’t have that discipline.
I wonder what he’s going to blow it on when his account gets irresistibly large?
My daughter is 14 and growing up Polish-beautiful like her mother’s side of the family. She’s intelligent and talented in art and music. She’s spending the summer at various art courses and camps to develop her talents.
I’d have preferred to send her to Our Lady of Perpetual Incarceration convent school but…
And I must confess I’m delighted to find that while she enjoys the arts, she has no interest in performing. Those of you who have theater people among your family or acquaintances will understand.
Neither of my children have had significant discipline problems, nor have they acted out defiance. Whatever mischief they’ve been up to, they got away with and it didn’t kill them.
My daughter got her ears pierced as a birthday present when she was 12. More recently she asked about facial piercings and I put my foot down.
“No! When you’re 18 you can do anything you like but until then no.”
So she went and did it anyway. To herself. With a kit she bought online.
I didn’t even know that was a thing!
I thought they were clip-ons until her mother told her she ought to fess up. At which point there was no point in getting angry.
“Well it’s really your fault Daddy because you told me all about how guys in your school would give themselves scar tattoos with pen knives and girls would have parties where they pierced each other’s ears with ice and an ice pick and you made it sound so romantic.”
“I went to school with a bunch of hoods! I thought that’s what I was telling you.”
But you know, no underage drinking, no wild parties, and she still thinks boys are idiots.
I tell her they are at that age. Trust me, I was one.
So all-in-all I’ve been fortunate. Up to now. Knock wood.
A little while ago I went to Oklahoma to visit one of my oldest friends. The last time I saw him was shortly before his wife passed away. I was so happy to remind him that the very last thing she ever said to me was how delightful my kids were, and how polite and respectful they were to them and me.
I hope you all had as good a Father's Day as I did.