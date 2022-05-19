Some have questioned the Sidney Herald’s decision to publish a recent recent arrest which included the name of the accused when our policy has been not to do so. The decision was not made hastily nor was it made without careful consideration.
First, to those who questioned our decision. You are right to do so. You should question not only facts but motives. In today’s world, and especially in major media, there are obvious slants or biases to much of what is reported. While we here at the Sidney Herald are not exactly major media, our expectation is to be held accountable for what we print. We encourage you to continue to be diligent in confirming both truths and motives.
Let’s now focus on the story in question. There were multiple factors that led to publishing Hall’s arrest and name.
Jordan Hall is a public figure, both due to his role as a pastor in the community and his role as creator of the online conservative news blog Montana Daily Gazette. Fair or not, a public figure is held to a higher standard than others and their actions are always under a microscope. Hall has regularly used this to his advantage on his online broadcast as well as his blog. In this case, he is simply on the other side.
More importantly, this is a matter of public safety. A DUI is dangerous enough but carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence is much more dangerous. The public has the right to know if someone in their community is possibly carrying a weapon while not in full control of their actions or thought process. Hall’s actions as described by the patrol officer would certainly lead one to believe he was not in full control at that time.
Some have defended Hall by stating he could have been under the influence of prescription medication. This could very well be the case but that does not excuse Hall’s decision to drive while under the influence or to carry a concealed weapon while medicated. It certainly does not lessen the risk to public safety.
Finally, in keeping with our policy, when a person accused of a crime is identified in our newspaper, we will follow the case and report the outcome, regardless of what that outcome is.