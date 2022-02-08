It is hard to know what to make of the rebellion in Canada but we really need to pay attention, because it’s spreading.
To begin with, it’s a genuine working-class rebellion. Working class meaning those whose work does not require a college degree.
That in itself is kind of unusual because revolutions are historically led by disaffected members of the middle and upper classes.
And it’s very well-organized and well-funded, which is something the populist right has hitherto not been very good at.
If I had to guess, I’d say this is happening because North America has the most educated and affluent working class in the world. Truck drivers, and plumbers, electricians, heavy equipment operators etc. make pretty good money. And for them it was until recently getting better because a generation raised to believe success comes from a college degree weren’t flocking to those professions.
There’s a growing shortage of workers in the basic wealth creating professions. Those that are involved with growing stuff, making stuff, and moving stuff around. Which means skilled and semi-skilled workers are hard to replace if they decide to drop tools and tell the Man to stuff it.
Of course there is the plight of those who live “one paycheck from poverty” but I’m guessing the stresses of the last two years have resulted in a lot of folks preparing for bad times.
As for education, the fact is that unless you want to study hard science, engineering, medicine, or law you are better off self-educating via reading and The Great Courses than studying anything ending in (blank)-Studies in college. Your learning might be a bit scattershot but at least you won’t be burdened with a load of insane counter-survival notions.
Secondly, those truckers have a lot of support among the middle class. It’s downplayed in the legacy media but pictures don’t lie and what they show is supporters lining the highways with flags and signs to cheer them on.
Canadians have provided food, supplies, and when tow trucks were called to remove trucks they either “called in sick” or actively joined the convoys!
“A well-organized supply chain — including portable saunas, a community kitchen and bouncy castles for children — has sustained the protesters,” according to Yahoo news.
Bouncy castles!!!
Reportedly police are moving to cut off supplies and support. So what are they going to do when citizens start delivering meals to each truck?
The government has been put in the position of having to give in to the truckers demands, or use harsh methods of the kind we associate with Old World tyrannies.
I wouldn’t discount the possibility of the latter, because they know the former will mean the collapse of their power.
But what if they do order the police and the military to arrest the protestors? Who’s going to move those trucks off the streets?
The elites of Canada and the United States appear to be clueless. They are hurling the tired old charges of “racist” and “fascist” – but it’s not working anymore.
Fact is, a lot of people are tired of being pushed around, insulted, and talked down to. They feel the government is run for the benefit of elites and their clients, that the major media are the propaganda arm of those elites, and a large and growing number suspect the system is rigged to keep those elites in power.
You may dismiss this as a “conspiracy theory,” but you should consider that the people who deliver what you need to live appear to take it seriously.