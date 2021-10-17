Religious exemption against vaccinations should be upheld
With former Representative Joel Krautter suing Attorney General Austin Knudsen to stop HB702, passed by a Republican majority and signed by a Republican governor, his credentials as an actual Republican may never be fully recovered (nor should they be). But his about-face in his convictions to listen to Richland County is not the point of this letter to the editor.
With Biden’s press conference promise to issue a national mandate to require businesses of over 100 people to be forcefully vaccinated to maintain employment, we are at a state of legitimate constitutional crisis. Whether Governor Gianforte, Attorney General Knudsen, and Montana courts will uphold our laws against federal decrees and declarative non-laws, is yet unknown.
Many are searching for a legitimate religious exemption to forced vaccinations. At Fellowship Baptist Church, our pastoral staff has provided one based upon the premise that our bodies are temples (1Corinthians 6), and therefore the government has no legitimate authority over the temple of God. This isn’t about allowing people vaccinations, but forcing them to choose between vaccinating and feeding
their families.
The religious exemption has been coordinated by FBC Sidney in compilation with world-class theologians around the country. It is made available for use by the general public, should they hold to such religious principles genuinely, by accessing our website, fbcsidney.com. Currently, the religious exemption is being used by hundreds of Montanans and thousands of Americans around the country.
We believe strongly it passes constitutional muster.
We provide this religious exemption for the same reason our church refused to shut down during Bullock’s order; the First Amendment clarifies that the state has no legitimate jurisdiction over the church. And wherever our bodies go, we are the church.
If you need further help or instructions on how to use the religious exemption, please call our offices at 406-433-4004. While we respect the government, we do not respect tyranny and will unashamedly resist it, and help you do the same. For, as John Knox (the theologian) first uttered, “resistance to tyranny is obedience to God.”
So far as what other clergy members are doing while their members are forced to violate their religious convictions and consciences, I do not know. But we will do whatever is possible to allow Montanans an option when it comes to acting upon the conscience God gave us.
Jordan Hall
Sidney, Montana