My first reporting job was in Franklin County, Ga. My primary duty was to cover sports.
While I did not get to know every player personally, I did get to know a few. Ryen King was one such player. He was a two-sport athlete, playing both football and baseball.
His dad was a coach and teacher at the school.
Ryen loved sports and was an enthusiastic player. Because of this he probably played at a slightly higher level than most with his abilities. Not that he wasn’t a good athlete, he was. It is my belief attitude can turn a good athlete into a better one.
While covering Franklin County sports, I had the opportunity to talk to Ryen a few times and was impressed with his character and commitment. He was a good student, loved his five sisters, and approached everything he did with everything he had.
Ryen graduated in 2005 and joined the U.S. Army. He told his father, Jerry King, he felt the need to serve. His goal was to fulfill that need, return home, attend college and help take care of his sisters.
He exerted the same enthusiasm and effort in his military career as he did high school sports. His “need to serve” drove him to become a member of one of the Army’s most distinguished units, the Airborne Rangers.
After training, Ryen was assigned to the 5th Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division out of Fort Bragg, N.C. The unit was deployed to Irag in August 2006.
On April 23, 2007, two suicide bombers using an improvised explosive device (IED) struck a building in Diyala province containing King and a number of other soldiers, causing it to collapse. Twenty soldiers were wounded in the attack. Five were killed, including King. He was 19-years-old at the time.
Ryen’s body was transported back to Royston, Ga. for burial. A hero had returned home and received a hero’s welcome.
As the procession made its way to the cemetery that day, those who knew him and many who did not lined the streets to pay tribute to their hometown hero as he was laid to rest. The crowd included country folks and city folks, conservatives and liberals, and people of various races, cultures and lifestyles. A community came together to honor one of their own.
Every year since that date I have paid tribute to Ryen by placing his photo on my Facebook page for Memorial Day as well as telling his story in my column from time to time.
I realize no one here would have known Ryen or even known of him. Now that I have told his story, in a way you do.
Ryen’s birthday was last week, May 21. He would have been 34.
I tell this story not only as a tribute to someone I personally knew who died in action but to help people understand what Memorial Day is all about. While many want to thank and honor veterans on this day, I do not. I do firmly believe we should respect and honor veterans every day, but this one day is not reserved for those who served and lived. It is reserved for those who served and died while serving.
Tomorrow is Memorial Day. I am asking everyone who is reading this column to do as I do each year and spend some time reflecting on those you know who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. If possible, place a call to their family to let them know you still remember and still care. Trust me, they have not forgotten and will be thankful to know they are not the only one who remembers.
Mark Berryman is editor of this newspaper, a veteran, and can be reached at editor@sidneyherald.com