Years ago these words meant something... from the Declaration of Independence, “But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.” These words charged a body of not being able to claim the absolute right and/or control of a people without over-site. A la: “No taxation without representation.” The lengthy list of plaintiffs that have joined to file lawsuits against Montana state lawmakers have evinced a similar design.
To claim sole power and authority for the public education of Montanans, is blatantly unconstitutional. This unconstitutionality is true even using the poorly written Montana Constitution. See for further clarity the Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue decision that was made by the United States Supreme Court. Or the application that should happen to the Montana Constitution in light of Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia, Inc. v. Comer in Missouri from SCOTUS. The power and authority for the governed comes from the people. “Deriving their just power from the consent of the governed” are again words that should mean something as from the US Constitution.
Article X, Section 1, (3) in the Constitution of Montana, it states “The legislature shall provide a basic system of free quality public elementary and secondary schools. The legislature may provide such other educational institutions, public libraries, and educational programs as it deems desirable.” Time after time, all I read is, that the “board of public education to exercise general supervision over the public school system and such other public educational institutions...” while failing to recognize the last part of that sentence that is not quoted is “as may be assigned by law.” “Assigned by law” matters, Lawmakers of Montana have that authority from the people, derived from the consent of the governed.
In the matter of the board or regents it likewise says, “The government and control of the Montana university system is vested in a board of regents of higher education which shall have full power, responsibility, and authority to supervise, coordinate, manage and control the Montana university system and shall supervise and coordinate other public educational institutions assigned by law.” Key to this is that last part similarly “assigned by law.” Time after time, lawsuit after lawsuit, the educational authority for our Montana Schools is being attempted to taken away from the people and their representatives to be usurped by the boards that set themselves up as a 4th branch of government. This cannot be allowed to happen.
No longer can the legislature for fear of lawsuits or making waves, continue to fund our educational institutions of the state without also ensuring that they provide a quality system of education. According to the Constitution of Montana- the legislature is the body that has ultimately been vested by the people with responsibility of ensuring that a system of education continues in such a way that it will develop the full educational potential of each person of the state. The legislature as lawmakers, are ultimately those enabled to construct a “quality” system of education.
According to the Constitution of Montana, the legislature is the body that has ultimately been vested by the people with responsibility of ensuring that a system of education continues in such a way that it will develop the full educational potential of each person of the state. The lengthy list of plaintiffs that have joined to file lawsuits against Montana state lawmakers should recall the words of warning from Lord Action that, “power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”
Lawmakers in Montana are held account to the people and likewise the people will at one point another again will hold our educational institutions accountable. I for one, would like a further explanation of why tuitions were raised at our Montana University Schools promptly after the legislature funded them and their projects. Accountability is a fundamental bedrock of any representative democracy. Have we gone so far that these words mean nothing? Truly, I for one, certainly hope not.