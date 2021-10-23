Why do we compete on the diamond, hardcourt, gridiron, or wrestling mat? Because there’s meaning to these contests. They’re tests of the human spirit, a honing of our inner blades as we march toward life’s unknown battles ahead.
This is what I was thinking about during a funeral home viewing on Thursday. We lost Gary Hoffman, a two-time state and national collegiate champion and architect of a now-storied South Border (Ashley-Wishek) Wrestling Program. Covid. Goddammit.
No one looked into that casket and thought that’s all that’s left of the man. Uh, uh. He built something that endures. Thrives, actually. His two team championships grew into... what is it, now—nine? His son, Josh, is the head coach, now, and a friend of mine since the day he leaped into his father’s arms as an unlikely state champion more than two decades ago. Gary was so proud then, but he didn’t say it aloud until his last week in this dimension. Typical German. He had what I call a gunfighter mentality. The respect was in the glint of his eye but you had to know what you were looking for. You could miss that when you’re 17.
I wasn’t close to Gary. He’d call me sometimes to lobby me on some local political issue, never bothering to identify himself, he just started talking in that slow, low, deliberate, unmistakable tone of his, and even if I didn’t agree with him, he earned my respect.
A lawyer called me years ago in an attempt to intimidate me over coverage of his guiltier-than-sin client, and after about a minute, I told him to do the anatomically impossible, but when I got off the phone I grinned and told my staff how much I loved that he’d fight so hard for his client, and later, when facing a divorce and an opposing lawyer that was meaner than a snake, that’s who I called.
You catch my drift.
I walked into Sportsman’s Bar one day, and Gary was there, just him and the bartender, and I sat down and we talked. One of his wrestlers had looked up into the stands in those early days of the program, and commented that there sure weren’t a lot of fans there. “Remember that,” Gary told him. “That’s life. When you get home after a hard day on the job, there won’t be 300 people there to console you, and when you have a good day, there won’t be 300 people there to applaud you.”
Old school. It’s another way of saying tradition, and Gary was steeped in it like a teabag forgotten in a cup overnight. All sports demand sacrifice, but after most practices you get to eat. Not so for wrestlers trying to make weight. “When you get home tonight,” he told his wrestlers, “you may want to have more to eat.” That, he said, is when you must remember your ancestors who came here with nothing, had nothing, and somehow, ribs peeking through sunburnt skin, built this place. That’s the blood that’s in your veins, he reminded them. “Somewhere, your ancestors are watching and they are proud.” This you do for them. This you do for yourself.
The temptation is great to mythologize the departed. I suspect Gary would have hated that. Besides, he could be a . But in the important ways that exemplify the best of us, he had those qualities. Reverence for the echoes. Honor. Sacrifice. Humility. The willingness to give more when you think you’ve got nothing left.
In retrospect, I wish he’d come into my office to twist my arm—metaphorically, Jesus!—because I admired what I saw in his eyes. That intense, searching look he displayed as he tilted his head at me that day, his eyes making a point impossible for words, eyes that twinkled more once there were grandchildren. I saw it in the pictures at the funeral home.
I don’t think Josh will mind if I share what he told me. “He was my rock. My best friend. To me, he could crush mountains. He was my idol.”
The scuttlebutt at the viewing was that for the funeral the next day Josh would shave the beard his father detested, a great, wooly thing that would make lumberjacks weep, or maybe there was a grizzly perched on his chin. I don’t know if he did. I do know that Gary would have respected him if he did. Or if he didn’t. That respect was there all along in the glint of his eye.
If I’d ever needed a wrestling coach, I’d have hired Gary Hoffman.