Richland County Republican Central Committee (RCRCC) voted unanimously on Dec. 16, 2019 to take the first step forward in the process of making Richland County a sanctuary county for the unborn and a sanctuary county for the Second Amendment. A sanctuary county for the unborn will pass ordinances against abortion within the limits of our county in future anticipation of the overturning of Roe V Wade and send a powerful message about how our county values life. We will declare our county a safe place for all unborn persons, and we look forward to working together with Personhood USA in this process. As a sanctuary county for the Second Amendment, we will assert our constitutional right to keep and bear arms within our county regardless of unconstitutional laws or unconstitutional rulings at the federal or state level.
Richland County has virtual one-party government and the GOP controls every aspect of county government. As the RCRCC we are demanding that elected officials on our party ticket hear and abide by the wishes of our central committee and the will of the people of Richland County on this matter.
RCRCC voted formally request the presence of all elected officials to attend our Jan. 20 meeting at 7 p.m. and the county Extension Office to hear about the process of becoming a sanctuary county and we will expect them to uphold our party platform on these matters and the will of the people.
RCRCC also cordially invites all residents in Richland County to attend the meeting to give their input on the importance of using our county government to protect our lives and liberty. Upon completion of this Jan. 20 meeting, we will present the County Commissioners and all elected officials in Richland County a petition from the people and, should providence allow, a directive from the RCRCC to carry out this sanctuary process in their capacity as county officials.