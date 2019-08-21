I find myself at that awkward age at which the icons of my youth are dying off. Peter Fonda died this past week at the age of 79.
Fonda was of course the son of screen legend Henry Fonda, brother of Jane Fonda, and father of Bridget Fonda. You could say that fame-wise he was somewhere in the middle between his sister and his daughter. Though he had a pretty successful career he’s not as legendary as his father nor as controversial as his sister.
Except for Easy Rider.
Easy Rider was released in 1969, the year of the first moon landing, the Manson murders, the debut of the 747 jumbo jet, and the year Teddy Kennedy destroyed his chance at the presidency at Chappaquiddick.
And oh yeah, the year I graduated from high school.
The film starred Fonda and Dennis Hopper, who went on to become a pretty big deal himself, as did Jack Nicholson who played the doomed alcoholic lawyer they introduce to marijuana just before he gets beaten to death by stereotypical rednecks.
Co-stars included Karen Black who I remember though younger readers probably don’t. Also Toni Basil who I was surprised to find has been working steadily ever since, though not in what you’d call the big time.
And while doing the research I was surprised to find in a bit part legendary music producer Phil Spector, now doing life for the murder of Lana Clarkson.
That’s a lot of legendaries for one film without much of a plot.
Easy Rider is credited for helping create the independent film movement of the 1970s. And it put Fonda in a similar position to Orson Welles, that of having made his most famous film at the beginning of his career.
The film starts with two guys on Harleys smuggling cocaine into the states and hiding a huge stash of cash in their gas tanks. They ride around the Southwest on their way to New Orleans, meeting people at a farm, a hippie commune, a jail, and a brothel.
In jail they make the acquaintance of Jack Nicholson’s character who comes to a tragic end for no apparent reason.
At the end they are murdered by rednecks in a pickup truck for no apparent reason.
Rip Torn, a Texan, refused the part that went to Nicholson because he was indignant about the stereotyping of Southerners.
The tagline described it as a movie about two men who “went looking for America – and couldn’t find it.”
Though it made a big impression on a lot of us at the time, I’d be hard pressed to explain why.
Yes, at the time it did seem like our world was coming apart at the seams. And yes sometimes it seemed like our parents’ generation was trying to kill us. Getting drafted to fight a war for a purpose we had no clear idea of was a constant worry. And the fatal shootings of students at Kent State and Jackson State were only a year off.
But like I said, it didn’t have much of a plot. They just kind of wander around meeting both good people and bad until the end. Just like life.
Perhaps that’s why we could read anything we wanted into it.
Hopper claimed he was heavily influenced by the apocryphal Gospel of St. Thomas. Or perhaps that was the LSD talking.
But the most interesting thing said about the movie was what Fonda said on Carson. That if your idea of freedom was riding around smoking dope, you’ve got a pretty messed up idea of what freedom is.