In the rock opera Tommy, Mrs. Walker and her lover sing, “I had a feeling ’21 was going to be a good year.”
Then Capt. Walker, presumed dead in the war, returns and murders him.
Now after that dynamite lede, I’d like to go all scholarly on you and talk about logic. I’m going somewhere with this I promise.
There is a book by historian David Hackett Fischer titled, Historian’s Fallacies. Fischer is great to read on American history from the origins of settlement (Albion’s Seed) to specific events that shaped our nation (Paul Revere’s Ride).
Historian’s Fallacies however is about how to do history, or perhaps how not to do history. It’s been called, “The one book historians pore through to make sure they are NOT cited.”
Fischer applies logic to the study of history and is known for articulating what he called historians fallacies, defined as “an informal fallacy that occurs when one assumes that decision makers of the past viewed events from the same perspective and having the same information as those subsequently analyzing the decision.”
At any rate one of the fallacies he identifies is treating calendar units such as years, decades, centuries, etc as if they were real things.
I know, we all do it. I do it too when I refer to “the sixties” when I really mean a period that stretched from the early sixties to the middle seventies.
We do it to try to make sense of things that often don’t make much sense.
Though it was pretty awkward, Capt. Walker didn’t really have any reason to complain. His wife wasn’t cheating on him she thought he was dead, for years. But one error of judgement made in a fit of passion, and Roger Daltrey is forever remembered as the “Pinball Wizard.”
I’m trying to be humorous because I’m going to be a wet blanket now.
There is nothing magical about the beginning of the year 2021. It’s a date on the calendar, not a reset button.
The economy is still on partial shutdown and millions of people are out of work because of what is beginning to look like a tremendous overreaction to Covid. We were expecting a Spanish-flu-level event when it was perhaps a swine flu-and-a-half level event.
We are entering a new administration when as many as half the voters think the election was rigged.
Two things about that I beg you to consider. One is that whether you believe it or not, we are going to have to deal with the fact many people do. And, some of the people who do believe it are Democrats and Republicans who think the election was rigged because it was necessary to save the country.
Large swaths of some of our major cities suffer from billions of dollars of property damage from rioting. Downstream effects include flight from the city centers of business and residential property owners.
And the reaction, too little too late, left those young barbarians with the conviction they can do this anytime they want. And they want a piece of the power.
So after some celebration to mark another journey around the sun, it’s time to roll up our sleeves and get to work.
And in the midst of our difficulties remember what’s really important, what we’re trying to preserve.
“I had no reason to be over-optimistic, but somehow with your smile I could face bad weather…”