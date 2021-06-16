“Let’s call an ace an ace. This is an effort by the Left to create a day out of whole cloth to celebrate identity politics as part of its larger efforts to make Critical Race Theory the reigning ideology of our country. Since I believe in treating everyone equally, regardless of race, and that we should be focused on what unites us rather than our differences, I will vote no.”
Why is this important?
The Left has made up what was primarily a Texas holiday, which they are now acting like they recently discovered, in order to continually make Americans feel bad and convince them that our country is evil. The vast majority of Americans are good and this country is great, although there are certainly imperfections in our history, as there are with any country.
Doesn't this holiday commemorate the emancipation of slaves?
This isn't an effort to commemorate emancipation, it’s very clearly tied to the larger hard-left agenda to enshrine the racial history of this country as the prime aspect of our national story. They do not want to highlight all the good this country has brought to the world--flight, our Constitution, the defeat of communism and Nazism, the internet--but instead our racial sins. America is good and efforts to cast the country as otherwise should be opposed.
Rep. Matt Rosendale
(R) Montana