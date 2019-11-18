Something rather odd just happened in San Francisco. They just elected a district attorney who promised not to enforce the law.
It gets weirder. New DA Chesa Boudin attended Yale and Oxford. Pretty impressive, no?
Well he is also the son of David Gilbert and Kathy Boudin, Weather Underground terrorists who participated in the 1981 Brinks Armored Car robbery in which two cops and a security guard were murdered and several others wounded.
Previous radical activity included setting bombs in various places culminating in the explosion of a bomb factory in a Greenwich Village townhouse in 1970, which killed three radicals who were constructing a nail bomb intended for an Army dance at Ft. Dix. Kathy was the only survivor.
You’d think Kathy would have been a burden on her poor parents’ hearts, but no. Her father Leonard, who is described as a “civil rights activist” in his bio, just burst with pride at seeing his daughter’s face on wanted posters.
Chesa’s daddy is still in the slammer. Mommy was released in 2003 and is now Co-Director and Co-Founder of the Center for Justice at Columbia University.
But what of 14-month-old baby Chesa? He was adopted and raised by Weather Underground terrorists Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn, who had themselves spent some years on the lam.
Bill is now a professor of early childhood education. Though it is known he participated in a campaign of bombing which included the U.S. Capitol building he got off on a technicality.
“Guilty as sin, free as a bird. What a country!” he commented.
Bernadine Dohrn was his partner in all this and according to FBI informant Larry Grathwohl was behind the 1970 bombing of Park Police Station in San Francisco, which killed police Sgt. Brian V. McDonnell, though she was never charged for it.
Dohrn retired as Clinical Associate Professor of Law at Northwestern University, though as a convicted felon has never held a law license.
So with that kind of background and upbringing it probably comes as no surprise that Chesea spent some time working for the late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez as a translator among other things.
Chesea is part of what has been described as “the aristocracy of the radical left.” He is a third generation radical, steeped in the tradition of revolutionary communism.
And aristocracy is no idle term. He was born to wealth and almost everybody in the family went to Ivy League schools.
Oddly, the rebel in his family is his maternal uncle Michael Boudin who is – gasp! – a Republican, who served in the Reagan administration and was appointed by President George H.W. Bust to an appellate judgeship on the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.
So what’s Chesa going to do now that he’s DA of a major American city?
Well, he’s promised not to enforce what’s called “quality-of-life” crimes, a delicate euphemism for things like urinating and defecating in the street. He calls the criminal justice system “racist” so perhaps it’s not unreasonable to expect his sympathies to be swayed by the color of a defendant’s skin as opposed to the evidence of their guilt.
He was fiercely opposed by the police union so we can expect relations to be rocky, though they are theoretically on the same side.
It used to be that those who studied law to do good as they saw it, either became defense attorneys or prosecutors, depending on how they thought justice was served.
Chesa is doing something entirely different, and we shall see how it shakes out.